Los Angeles wildfires: Mayor Karen Bass under fire as historic blaze devastates city; death toll climbs to 16

As a series of wildfires swept through Los Angeles, the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, found herself at the center of a growing storm of criticism.

As a series of wildfires swept through Los Angeles, the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, found herself at the center of a growing storm of criticism. Bass, who was attending the inauguration of Ghana’s new president as part of a US delegation, returned home on Wednesday to face the aftermath of the devastating fires that have scorched thousands of acres, destroyed more than 10,000 structures, and left at least 16 people dead.

Also read: Why did the California fires occur? Exploring theories of Climate Change and other conspiracy; Read on

The catastrophic blazes have brought a barrage of questions and criticism from Angelenos, political rivals, and advocacy groups. Many residents questioned why the mayor’s return had taken so long, with the fires escalating during her absence. Political opponents raised concerns about her decision to travel internationally despite warnings from the National Weather Service about extreme fire conditions. Advocacy groups, especially those representing the city’s unhoused population, expressed outrage over the city’s insufficient response to the crisis, with just 135 hotel vouchers made available for the approximately 75,000 homeless individuals at risk from wildfire smoke.

During a press conference on Thursday, Bass defended her leadership, citing the unprecedented nature of the fires and the strain placed on the city’s resources. She declined to comment on her absence, emphasizing her focus on saving lives and homes. “I just said what I believe is the most important thing for us to do right now and that is going to continue to be my focus,” Bass said in response to repeated questions about her decision to leave the country.

Bass, who became Los Angeles’ first female and second Black mayor in 2022, has been credited with stabilizing the city government in the wake of a racist scandal involving city councilmembers. However, the current crisis has raised doubts about her ability to lead during an emergency. Columnist Gustavo Arellano described the city as “scared, seething, and looking for a scapegoat” as frustration with the government mounts.

While much of the criticism has been directed at Bass, experts have pointed out that many of the factors contributing to the disaster are beyond the mayor’s control. The fires are part of a broader wildfire crisis that has been affecting California and the American West for years. As hurricane-force winds fueled the blazes, firefighters struggled to keep up with the rapid spread, as the state’s firefighting forces have long been understaffed.

The region’s infrastructure also faced significant challenges. Reports revealed that water hydrants in some areas, including the Pacific Palisades, ran dry during the crisis. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) confirmed that the fire department’s water demands exceeded the system’s capacity, straining pressure and leaving crews to rely on water trucks. While the city had enough water, the system was not built for large-scale firefighting efforts across multiple simultaneous infernos.

Criticism also came from billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who lost to Bass in the 2022 mayoral race. Caruso criticized the city’s infrastructure, calling the situation “like a third world country” after his daughter lost her home in the fires. However, experts emphasized that while more resources and better infrastructure could have helped, they wouldn’t have changed the outcome of the fires. Zeke Lunder, a wildfire expert, pointed out that the fire was already out of control by the time resources ran low.

Also read: Hydrants ran dry, water woes and a catch-22 situation: As Los Angeles battles wildfires, response is in focus

In November, LA’s fire department received a $50 million budget increase, but Fire Chief Kristin Crowley noted that the department still requires significant investment to handle future megafires, including the addition of more fire stations and personnel.

Governor Gavin Newsom called for an investigation into the city’s preparation and response procedures, including the water supply issues. Bass has pledged to examine the city’s response once the immediate crisis subsides.

While some are calling for Bass to be held accountable for her leadership during the disaster, others argue that her absence is more of a misstep than a failure. Veteran journalist Jim Newton pointed out that crises like these often bring a rush to blame, but sometimes circumstances are beyond anyone’s control.

Latest Videos