Los Angeles Wildfires intensify: Devastation, evacuation, death toll increases; Read on

The wildfires in Los Angeles, California, could intensify. The vast area has been ravaged by this natural disaster since last week

Los Angeles Wildfires

Los Angeles has been burning since last week. So far, 16 deaths have been reported, and over 12,000 structures have been destroyed

Wildfires Intensify

The fires in Eaton and Palisades are intensifying. On Saturday, more residents were evacuated and death toll rose

Reduced to Ashes

The Palisades fire has burned over 22,600 acres, including vegetation and homes. Only 11% is contained

Eaton Fire

The Eaton fire has burned 14,000 acres. 15% of the fire is contained. Winds of up to 120 km/h are expected. The situation could worsen from Monday to Wednesday

Worsening Conditions

President Biden described the wildfires as a battle. Residents face looting alongside the disaster. A curfew is in place

Curfew Imposed

Searches are underway for the missing and deceased. Officials fear the death toll may rise. 12,000 structures have been destroyed, including 426 large homes

Search and Rescue

Toxic smoke has led to a public health emergency. Residents are advised to stay indoors and use air purifiers

