Los Angeles Wildfires intensify: Devastation, evacuation, death toll increases; Read on

The wildfires in Los Angeles, California, could intensify. The vast area has been ravaged by this natural disaster since last week

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Los Angeles Wildfires

Los Angeles has been burning since last week. So far, 16 deaths have been reported, and over 12,000 structures have been destroyed

article_image2

Wildfires Intensify

The fires in Eaton and Palisades are intensifying. On Saturday, more residents were evacuated and death toll rose

article_image3

Reduced to Ashes

The Palisades fire has burned over 22,600 acres, including vegetation and homes. Only 11% is contained

article_image4

Eaton Fire

The Eaton fire has burned 14,000 acres. 15% of the fire is contained. Winds of up to 120 km/h are expected. The situation could worsen from Monday to Wednesday

article_image5

Worsening Conditions

President Biden described the wildfires as a battle. Residents face looting alongside the disaster. A curfew is in place

article_image6

Curfew Imposed

Searches are underway for the missing and deceased. Officials fear the death toll may rise. 12,000 structures have been destroyed, including 426 large homes

article_image7

Search and Rescue

Toxic smoke has led to a public health emergency. Residents are advised to stay indoors and use air purifiers

