A UK-based traveller has praised the Delhi Metro, calling it more modern than the London Underground. Jack Heaton's comparison and revelation that he paid just Rs 31 for a ride have sparked debate on social media.

A UK-based traveller has praised the Delhi Metro after experiencing the city's extensive public transport network, sparking a discussion on social media about how India's metro system compares with those in European cities. Jack Heaton shared a video of his journey on the Delhi Metro, describing the network as more impressive than several metro systems in Europe.

What caught viewers' attention was not just his reaction to the infrastructure and cleanliness but also the affordable ticket price. He revealed that he had paid just $0.32 (around Rs 31) for his journey, prompting users to discuss the affordability, efficiency and overall quality of public transport in India.

UK Content Creator Compares Delhi Metro With European Systems

In the video, Jack included the text: "POV: Delhi's metro absolutley moggs any in Europe."

He also highlighted the ticket price in the caption, writing: "And the price"

Sharing his experience, Jack said that his first journey on the Delhi Metro was not particularly pleasant, as it coincided with protests that caused disruptions across the network. However, he said his subsequent experience of the system was impressive.

"Actually the first time I got the metro it was lowkey hell but that’s because it was during protests & the entire system was backed up - but besides that it is a HUGE metro system, kept pretty clean, way more modern than say the London Underground so obviously all the technological improvements that have come with time."

He also highlighted the affordability of the service, revealing that his journey had cost him just $0.32, approximately Rs 31.

How Did Social Media React?

Jack's observations prompted mixed reactions, with several users appreciating the recognition of India's public transport infrastructure, while others pointed out the strengths of European transport networks.

One user commented: "Thank you for showing real thing in India"

A second user wrote: "Many European cities have excellent metro systems, but the Delhi Metro is also considered one of the world's top five metro systems in terms of reliability."

A third user disagreed with the comparison, highlighting the wider public transport networks available in European cities. The user commented: "I dont think so. Europe's transport system is robust and unmatchable. Trams give you last door connectivity, metros are seamless and buses are cherry on the top. Delhi metro is good but it needs new cross lines, it needs support of other transport system, its over burdened. But no it definitely doesn't mock european public - city transportation system."

Another user supported Jack's views, saying: "Absolutely. Been using the Delhi Metro service for years and I can vouch for its excellence!"

Delhi Metro's Affordability And Infrastructure Spark Discussion

The discussion highlighted how commuters and international visitors view India's public transport system. While some users agreed with Jack's assessment of the Delhi Metro's modern infrastructure and affordability, others argued that comparing individual metro networks does not account for the wider public transport systems available in different cities.

The reactions also brought attention to the importance of connectivity, capacity and integration with other modes of transport. For many commuters, the Delhi Metro remains an important part of daily travel, while its affordable fares and extensive network continue to attract attention from visitors.