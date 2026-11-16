PM Narendra Modi travels to Manila for the 23rd ASEAN-India and 21st East Asia Summits. The visit underscores a robust partnership featuring USD 128.37 billion in bilateral trade and a commitment to enhanced regional strategic cooperation.

PM Modi Departs for Manila to Attend Key ASEAN and East Asia Summits

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India-ASEAN bilateral trade reached USD 128.37 billion in the financial year 2025-26, while investments from ASEAN countries into India stood at USD 196.96 billion between 2000 and 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, highlighting the multifaceted partnership between the two sides as Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

In a post on X, the MEA announced the Prime Minister's departure for the Philippines and shared an overview of India's expanding engagement with the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "PM @narendramodi has departed for the Republic of the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India and 21st East Asia Summit. A look at the highlights of the multifaceted India-ASEAN partnership," the ministry said.

In a separate post, the MEA said PM Modi had embarked on a two-day visit to Manila from November 16 to 17, adding that the engagements would provide an opportunity to further strengthen India's partnership with ASEAN countries and the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

According to the ministry, ASEAN remains a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision. India and ASEAN elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, while 2026 is being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

Highligting the economic dimension, maritime security, and digital connectivity, the MEA detailed India's extensive collaboration with Southeast Asian nations, including education, disaster relief, and people-to-people exchanges.