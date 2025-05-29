UK man Paul Doyle faces seven serious charges after driving into crowds at Liverpool’s Premier League parade, injuring nearly 80 people.

Paul Desmond Sanders Doyle, 53, has been formally charged with seven offences following the shocking incident during Liverpool’s Premier League celebration parade on Monday.

The charges, confirmed by police, include:

Two counts of unlawful and malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of causing unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious grievous bodily harm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

One count of dangerous driving

Merseyside Police emphasized that criminal proceedings are active and Doyle has the right to a fair trial, according to Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond.

Doyle, from West Derby, Liverpool, is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 30 May. Police and prosecutors are pursuing the case rigorously, with detectives “working tirelessly” to uncover all details surrounding the crash.

Liverpool Horror Overview and Ongoing Investigation

The incident occurred when Doyle, driving a Ford Galaxy, reportedly followed an ambulance through a lifted roadblock before swerving into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s historic 20th English top-flight title. The vehicle ploughed through the crowd on Water Street, injuring 79 people in total, including at least four children. Seven victims remain hospitalized, all in stable condition.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson commented, “I’m pleased to say that the number of people in hospital is reducing as they continue to recover from the awful incident.”

Police have ruled out terrorism and confirmed that Doyle was driving under the influence of drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and drug-impaired driving.

Community Impact and Police Response

The attack shocked Liverpool and the wider country on a day of celebration. Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond said, “It is important to ensure that every victim gets justice they deserve. Monday's scenes reverberated around Liverpool and the country on that day of celebration.”

Merseyside Police have been using extensive closed-circuit footage and eyewitness accounts to piece together the exact sequence of events. Police also addressed misinformation online by releasing details about the suspect’s ethnicity, an unusual step taken to prevent false narratives.

Police have been granted extended time to question Doyle, who remains in custody until at least Thursday. The investigation is ongoing, with detectives vowing to explore “every avenue” to ensure a full understanding of the incident.

Water Street, the site of the crash, reopened to traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed since the attack.