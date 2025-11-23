Afghan Minister Nooruddin Azizi met India's Spices Board to discuss expanding spice trade and joint investments. India expressed readiness to set up spice production factories in Afghanistan, with both sides agreeing to exchange delegations.

Spice Trade and Investment Talks

Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Al-Haj Nooruddin Azizi, met members of the Spices Board of India during his ongoing five-day visit to New Delhi. Both sides discussed expanding spice-related cooperation, increasing exports, and exploring joint investment opportunities.

In a statement on X, Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the Indian side expressed interest in greater collaboration, including setting up spice production factories in Afghanistan. The discussions also covered issues related to medicine imports, improving spice quality, investment potential, and challenges affecting the bilateral medicine trade. "In this meeting, the Indian side expressed keen interest, emphasised the need for expanding collaborations and increasing spice exports to Afghanistan, and expressed its readiness for joint investment and establishing spice production factories in Afghanistan, " the Ministry wrote on X on Saturday evening.

Delegation Exchanges Agreed

The ministry said that Minister Azizi assured the Indian delegation that Afghanistan was ready to extend full support to reputable pharmaceutical companies seeking to operate in the country. Both sides agreed on an exchange of sectoral delegations. Afghan spice sector officials will travel to India to visit advanced spice factories. A delegation from India's spice sector will then travel to Kabul to explore practical possibilities for setting up pharmaceutical production units and expanding exports.

The Afghan ministry noted that the Indian council includes around 57 standardised factories as members. The Minister further wrote on X, "Afghan spice sector officials and activists will visit advanced and reputable spice factories in India, and in return, a delegation from the spice sector of the Republic of India will travel to Kabul to explore practical opportunities for establishing pharmaceutical production factories in Afghanistan and expanding exports. It is worth mentioning that this council has approximately 57 standard and world-class quality factories as members"

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

The meeting with the spice council comes after a series of high-level engagements during Azizi's five-day visit from November 19-23. On Thursday, the Afghan minister met Union Minister of State for Commerce, Jitin Prasada, in New Delhi.

"Meeting with H.E. Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi... Discussions reflected a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation," Prasada wrote on X.

Earlier, Azizi also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two leaders discussed ways to boost bilateral trade, improve connectivity, and enhance people-to-people ties. "Pleased to meet the Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi this evening and discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties. Reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan," the post read.

This marks one of the highest-level visits from the Taliban government to India since their takeover of Kabul in August 2021. Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, earlier concluded a six-day visit to India in October 2025, marking the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

Promoting Trade at IITF

On Wednesday, Azizi led a high-level delegation to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, seeking to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations. During the visit, Minister Azizi met with Neeraj Kharwal, Managing Director of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), to discuss opportunities for Afghanistan to participate in future exhibitions.

The Minister toured various stalls, including Afghan showcases promoting local products, and interacted with traders to explore market access and expansion prospects.

Diversifying Trade Amid Regional Tensions

The trade minister's visit comes amid escalating tensions between the regime and Pakistan due to recent border clashes, which led to border closures disrupting exports. This has prompted Afghanistan to diversify its trade with India, Iran, and Central Asia.

Afghanistan has increased trade with Iran and Central Asian countries as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on Pakistan, according to Tolo News. Afghanistan's Ministry of Industry and Commerce stated that the country is using the Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass frequent disruptions at Pakistan's borders and ease political pressures from Islamabad, shifting transit agreements to alternative routes. (ANI)