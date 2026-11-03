Lithuania’s envoy to India has lauded New Delhi's proactive diplomatic role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, emphasizing India's unique position to influence Moscow and support a just peace based on respect for territorial integrity.

Lithuania Supports India's Diplomatic Efforts

Lithuania has lauded India’s proactive role in efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, with the country's Ambassador to India, Diana Mickevičienė, expressing strong support for New Delhi’s recent initiative focused on the Black Sea and highlighting India’s potential to influence Russia through its longstanding bilateral ties. In an interview with ANI, Mickevičienė said Lithuania welcomed India’s active engagement in peace efforts and expressed hope that New Delhi’s diplomatic initiative could contribute towards ending the Russia-Ukraine war. “India has come up with an initiative very recently, which we are, of course, very supportive of. We are happy that India has taken an active stance on this,” she said.

Highlighting India’s unique position as a partner of both Europe and Russia, the Lithuanian envoy said New Delhi could play a constructive role in influencing Moscow to stop its aggression against Ukraine. “We look at India as a friendly partner but also friends with Russia to somehow influence them to reason, to basically stop what’s never been theirs,” she told ANI.

Strategic Priorities and Regional Security

Mickevičienė said the Black Sea was a crucial hub for multiple routes and regional interests, adding that India’s initiative, if pursued with a reasonable approach, could help advance peace efforts. She said Lithuania supported all initiatives that could bring peace closer, while emphasising that any settlement must address the underlying issues and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity. The ambassador cautioned against what she described as a “false peace”, warning that ending hostilities without resolving the conflict could allow Russia to regroup and resume aggression. “What is our biggest worry is a false peace. I would say where hostilities are ended, but nothing is resolved,” she said.

Commitment to UN Principles

Mickevičienė said Lithuania favoured a just and lasting peace based on the principles of the United Nations Charter and respect for territorial integrity. “We are for the just peace, for the peace that respects the UN principles charter, which respects the territorial integrity of a country,” she said. The Lithuanian envoy said the Russia-Ukraine war had significantly transformed European security and threat perceptions, particularly in the Baltic and Eastern European countries. She said Ukraine’s ability to defend itself was crucial for the security of the Baltic states. “The fact that Ukraine defends itself and is defending successfully is a guarantee for us that the aggressor will not reach us,” she said.

Future Cooperation and EU Presidency

Mickevičienė also highlighted India’s growing importance as a trusted partner for Europe, saying Lithuania would seek to expand engagement with New Delhi during its upcoming presidency of the EU Council from January to June 2027. She said security and defence, European competitiveness, and cooperation in science and technology would be among the key priorities, with India playing an important role in strengthening partnerships between Europe and the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

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