In a media statement, Public Health England (PHE) has said that the initial findings indicate that virus levels of the vaccinated people who are infected with Delta are similar to the levels found in unvaccinated people.

On Friday, the experts and scientists at Public Health England said that there are early signs that people who have already received vaccination against coronavirus may transmit the Delta variant as quickly as those who have not received the vaccine shots. These findings are in accordance with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released last week and raised concerns that vaccinated people infected with Delta can readily transmit it.

In a media statement, Public Health England (PHE) has said that the initial findings indicate that virus levels of the vaccinated people who are infected with Delta are similar to the levels found in unvaccinated people. They further said that confirmed Delta cases that had ended up hospitalised since July 19, out of the total, approximately 55 per cent were unvaccinated, while 34 per cent had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The new variant --- Delta --- has become the dominant strain of coronavirus. The original strain of the virus has already killed more than 4.4 million people, including over 130,000 in Britain.

As per the government data, nearly 75% of the population has had two doses, and PHE said that "as more of the population gets vaccinated, we will see a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in the hospital".