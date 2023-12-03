JeM supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur killed by 'unknown' assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar; video goes viral

The incident comes days after Maulana Rahimullah Tariq, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and listed among India's most wanted terrorists, was killed by unknown assailants.

Amid rising cases of mysterious assassinations of key figures with radical ideologies and terrorist organisations in Pakistan, Maulana Sher Bahadur, a notorious preacher and supporter of Jaish-e-Mohammed, was shot dead by 'unknown' assailants at Khyber Pakhtunkwa in Peshawar. According to reports, Yunus Khan, a JeM terrorist known for his recruitment activities was reportedly shot dead.

Also read: Explosive claim: "India's RAW, Afghanistan's NDS behind targeted killings on Pakistan soil" - WATCH

The incident comes days after Maulana Rahimullah Tariq, a close associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Maulana Masood Azhar and listed among India's most wanted terrorists, was killed by unknown assailants.

The former Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Akram Khan, also known as Akram Ghazi, met a similar fate in Bajaur. Akram was involved in recruitment for Lashkar-e-Taiba and openly propagated anti-India sentiments.

These targeted killings are part of an alarming trend, indicating a systematic dismantling of terrorist networks operating within Pakistan. The slain individuals were not only associated with extremist ideologies but actively involved in planning and executing acts of terrorism. The perpetrators behind these assassinations remain unknown, adding an air of mystery to the unfolding situation.

The series of attacks also extends beyond Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, reaching other notorious figures. Mufti Qaiser Farooq, Khalistani terrorist Paramjeet Singh Panjwad, Ajaz Ahmed Ahangar, Bashir Ahmed Peer, Shahid Latif, and Syed Khalid Raza have all been targeted by unknown assailants. The motive behind these killings remains unclear, but it is evident that the assailants are selectively targeting individuals with ties to terrorism.

Also read: Decoding targeted eliminations: How India's foes are meeting their fate on foreign soil

Pakistan, already facing international scrutiny for its alleged support of terrorist groups, now finds itself grappling with internal challenges as these targeted killings unfold. Earlier, senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir pointed fingers at the Indian intelligence agency, RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), and its Afghan counterpart, NDS (National Directorate of Security), for orchestrating these alleged 'targeted killings'.

In a video shared on X last month, Hamid Mir, accused RAW of interference in Pakistan's internal affairs, adding that the Indian intelligence agency has a long history of involvement, particularly during the tenure of ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Mir further claimed that RAW collaborated with the Afghan intelligence agency, NDS (National Directorate of Security), to establish secret cells within Pakistan. These cells, as per the Pakistani journalist, are responsible for carrying out targeted killings, with Indian intelligence controlling their operations.