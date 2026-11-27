India and the EU concluded their 12th Foreign Policy and Security Consultations in New Delhi, advocating for peace in Ukraine, combating cross-border terrorism, and enhancing strategic defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): India and the European Union on Friday called for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, strongly condemned terrorism and cross-border terrorism, and stressed the need for a free, open and peaceful Indo-Pacific during the 12th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations (FPSC) held in the national capital. The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George and Olof Skoog, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European External Action Service.

According to the joint press release issued after the meeting, both sides "underscored the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter." They also exchanged views to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, driven by ongoing shipping attacks, seafarer casualties, and risks to global food and energy supply chains.

The two sides "unequivocally and strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism, in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism," the joint statement said. Reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, India and the EU emphasised closer coordination in addressing common security challenges and promoting regional stability. Both sides highlighted the importance of working towards a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific" based on international law, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The consultations also provided an opportunity to review the strong momentum in India-EU relations and discuss ways to further deepen the strategic partnership in line with the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda', endorsed at the 16th India-EU Summit in January 2026. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 12th round of India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations with Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, European External Action Service, Olof Skoog, in New Delhi. They reviewed the India-EU strategic cooperation, including the Security and Defence Partnership, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The two sides also discussed security and defence cooperation under the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, covering areas such as maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism. They appreciated the inaugural Security and Defence Dialogue held in New Delhi in March 2026 and noted the progress and importance of concluding the India-EU Security of Information Agreement. Both sides agreed to hold the second edition of the Security and Defence Dialogue next year.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation amid challenges to multilateralism and international law, India and the EU reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the UN Charter, particularly its principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Both sides also emphasised the need for an effective multilateral system with the United Nations at its core and exchanged views on important regional and global developments, including in the Indo-Pacific. "As trusted, predictable and like-minded partners, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership including through regular high-level exchanges and existing institutional dialogue mechanisms, and to deliver mutually beneficial, concrete and transformative outcomes," the joint press release stated. The meeting also reviewed preparations for future meetings at the leaders' level. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Policy and Security Consultations in Brussels at a mutually convenient date next year. (ANI)