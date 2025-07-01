Designated global terrorist Saifullah Kasuri is slowly replacing Hafiz Saeed as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top figure. Intelligence links him to recent terror attacks in India, while Pakistan's military oversees his growing influence and public appearances.

Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Khalid, is gaining strong ground in Pakistan's terror network. He is emerging as the next face of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a position once dominated by Hafiz Saeed, the group's infamous co-founder.

Saifullah Kasuri: Lashkar leader revives Hafiz Saeed playbook

Despite being on the US Specially Designated Global Terrorists list since 2018, Saifullah Kasuri has been seen openly delivering Friday sermons in Pakistani mosques, raising fresh concerns about Pakistan’s continued sheltering of UN and US-listed terror figures.

Videos of Saifullah Kasuri preaching have gone viral, leading to outrage amongst Indians. Kasuri is suspected to be behind recent attacks in Kashmir and India, including the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 lives. Intelligence agencies say his public appearances and messaging efforts are part of a reputation-building campaign, reportedly overseen by GHQ Rawalpindi, as he steps into the space once occupied by Hafiz Saeed.

Linked to recent terror attacks in India

Intelligence reports suggest that Kasuri and another Lashkar commander, Abu Musa, may have helped plan the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A terror group linked to Lashkar, called The Resistance Front (TRF), initially claimed responsibility for the strike, citing what it called 'demographic changes' in Jammu and Kashmir as the reason. The group later withdrew its statement though. They disowned the attack, calling the earlier claim 'unauthorised'.

A known face in the global terror network

Kasuri is not a new player. In 2017, the US Treasury designated his party Milli Muslim League (MML), a political front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, as terrorists. He also heads Lashkar's headquarters in Peshawar and has served on the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) committee for central Punjab.

JuD was officially labelled as a Lashkar alias by the US State Department in 2016, and the group was sanctioned by the United Nations in 2008.

Kasuri is already listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US since 2018, but he continues to operate openly in Pakistan.

Open sermons and flower showers

In a shocking display, Kasuri was seen recently delivering Friday sermons at a mosque in Pakistan, despite his global terror designation. A video of the sermon went viral, raising serious questions about Pakistan’s sheltering of terrorists.

Another viral video earlier showed Kasuri being welcomed with flower petals, triggering outrage. Despite international scrutiny, Pakistan's army continues to enable his presence in public life, using religion as a tool to serve political goals, say observers.

Blames India, denies Pahalgam link

In the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, Kasuri released a video denying any involvement. He accused Indian media of 'blaming Pakistan without proof'.

He alleged that India was trying to destroy Pakistan's image and urged the international community not to believe New Delhi’s narrative. This is a common tactic used by Pakistan-based terror leaders, say experts, to deflect international pressure and deny accountability.

The rise of Kasuri marks a strategic revival of Lashkar-e-Taiba's image using old methods, public religious speeches, denial of responsibility and support from Pakistan's deep state.

Security agencies in India and globally are watching closely. Experts say that as Kasuri's profile rises, so does the threat of renewed terror activities not just in Kashmir, but across South Asia.