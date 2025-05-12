A video shows Lashkar’s Hafiz Abdur Rauf admitting to Kashmir terror operations, including the Chinar Corps attack. In the video, he is seen boasting of Pakistan's terrorists' attack on Indian soldiers and military bases.

In a video that has allegedly surfaced from Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf is seen openly admitting to his group’s role in attacks on Indian military targets in Kashmir — including the highly protected Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment.

Rauf is heard delivering this speech while leading funeral prayers on May 7 for terrorists killed in Indian airstrikes under Operation Sindoor at Muridke — LeT’s headquarters in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Most damningly, the funeral was attended by three senior Pakistan Army officers in uniform, confirming direct military-terrorist linkage.

In the video, Rauf says:

"We’ve seen how brave America is. We’ve seen Russia’s warriors up close — back in 1965. In Kashmir, we’ve seen men of God fight thousands. From the very office inside Srinagar’s Corps headquarters — the place India says even a bird can’t fly into — our fighters made calls, saying: ‘I’m speaking from here.’ A lone mujahid fought off thousands."

This public glorification of terror — and explicit admission of infiltration into a high-security Indian Army base — is a rare and dangerous slip from Pakistan’s terror ecosystem. The video has gone viral and is being seen as direct proof of Pakistan’s military-backed jihadist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

India had earlier identified the man leading the funeral as Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a senior Lashkar figure and global terrorist wanted for his role in terror-financing, recruitment and operational planning. He also heads the now-banned Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) and Idara-e-Khidmat-e-Khalq (IKK) — both Lashkar fronts posing as charitable organisations.

At a press conference on May 8, Pakistan Army’s spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry attempted to downplay Rauf’s role, calling him a “religious leader and family member,” and displayed identity documents in his defense. Ironically, those same documents matched Indian intelligence records, exposing the lie.

Meanwhile, Indian officials have released still images of the funeral showing three high-ranking Pakistani military officials standing alongside Rauf at the gravesite. These visuals are being described as damning evidence of Pakistan’s continued patronage of cross-border terrorism.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is expected to formally raise this issue in multiple international forums, calling it a clear violation of global counter-terror norms and a threat to regional security.