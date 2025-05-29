LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri, alleged mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, appeared at a Pakistan rally, boasting of his role. India's Operation Sindoor retaliated, targeting terror camps, highlighting ongoing challenges in counterterrorism efforts.

In a provocative display, Saifullah Kasuri, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander and the alleged mastermind behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, appeared publicly at a political rally in Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan.

The event, organized by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) to commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, featured several individuals designated as terrorists, including Talha Saeed, son of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed.

During the rally, the Lashkar-E-Tayiba Deputy Chief Saifullah Kasuri asserts that India wrongfully implicated him in the Pahalgam attack, stating, "I was blamed as being the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, now my name is famous in the entire world."

He announced plans to establish a center, road, and hospital in Allahabad named after "Mudassir Shaheed," referring to Mudassir Ahmad, a high-profile terror operative eliminated during India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor strikes .

The rally's inflammatory rhetoric and the presence of designated terrorists have drawn sharp criticism from the international community.

India's Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of approximately 100 terrorists linked to banned outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), LeT, and Hizbul Mujahideen .

Despite international bans on LeT, groups like the PMML have provided platforms for its leaders to maintain political and ideological influence.

The public appearance of Kasuri and other designated terrorists at political events underscores the challenges in combating terrorism and the need for sustained international pressure on Pakistan to dismantle terror networks operating within its borders.