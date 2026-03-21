Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Bilal Arif Salafi was shot and stabbed dead at the group’s Muridke headquarters shortly after Eid prayers. Unknown gunmen carried out the attack, triggering panic, while the motive behind the killing remains unclear. Pakistani authorities have launched an investigation.

In a shocking incident, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Bilal Arif Salafi was brutally killed inside the group’s main headquarters, Markaz Taiba, in Muridke, Pakistan. The attack occurred on March 21, shortly after Eid ul-Fitr prayers had concluded, sending shockwaves across the region. Reports indicate that unknown gunmen stormed the complex, leaving the commander dead in a violent assault.

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Gunmen Storm LeT Headquarters

According to sources, the attackers first shot Salafi multiple times and then stabbed him, carrying out a brutal execution. The incident unfolded rapidly, causing panic among those present at the headquarters. Eyewitnesses report that the assailants escaped immediately after the attack, leaving chaos in their wake.

Viral Videos Capture the Aftermath

Several videos claiming to show the aftermath of the attack have gone viral on social media. In one clip, Salafi can be seen lying in a pool of blood, while panicked people attempt to provide assistance. The attack reportedly triggered a stampede-like situation, adding to the confusion and terror. The authenticity of these videos is yet to be confirmed.

Motive Behind Attack Remains Unclear

Authorities have not confirmed who was behind the killing or the motive. Pakistani officials are expected to launch an official investigation. Analysts note that this incident is the latest in a series of attacks targeting anti-India terrorist operatives in Pakistan, reportedly carried out by unknown assailants over the past few months.

Who Was Bilal Arif Salafi?

Bilal Arif Salafi was a top commander in Lashkar-e-Taiba. Social media reports indicate that he primarily handled recruitment at the Muridke centre, identifying and radicalising young men from across Pakistan for what the group called "Kashmir Jihad". He was reportedly responsible for providing ideological training at the Markaz Taiba complex, making him a key figure in the organisation’s operations.

(Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable English cannot independently verify the veracity of this viral video)

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