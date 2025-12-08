A lawyers' convention in Lahore rejected the 26th and 27th constitutional amendments and a proposed Federal Constitutional Court. It also condemned an ISPR press conference and demanded the immediate release of political leaders like Imran Khan.

Constitutional Amendments and Proposed Court Rejected

A lawyers' convention on Saturday rejected the 26th and 27th "constitutional amendments" and demanded renewed commitment to the supremacy of the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary, Dawn reported.

The event, organised jointly by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and the Lahore Bar Association (LBA), concluded with the adoption of a resolution containing multiple demands and condemnations. At present, the Hamid Khan-led professional group heads both bar associations, Dawn reported.

The resolution opened with a categorical rejection of the amendments, asserting that the changes "defaced the constitution" and "destroyed the institution of the judiciary in Pakistan." It also rejected the proposed Federal Constitutional Court, calling it an "unconstitutional" court and a "murder" of the judiciary, according to Dawn.

ISPR Press Conference Condemned

The resolution further condemned the press conference held by the ISPR DG on December 5 for "attacking political leaders, patriots and national heroes like Imran Khan", calling the tone a "shameful attempt to drag the armed forces into politics and unbecoming of a military general".

Demand for Release of Political Leaders

It demanded the immediate release of all political leaders and the recovery of missing persons, saying their detention violates fundamental rights, including the right to life, liberty, equality, a fair trial, and due process. The resolution cited names of political leaders, including Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Maharang Baloch, Yasmin Rashid and others, whom lawyers claim are detained through false cases.

Call for Election Reforms in Bar Associations

The resolution also called for future elections of bar councils and associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association, to be held through biometric verification in order to prevent what it claimed was election rigging in recent years at the behest of the leadership of the Pakistan Bar Council. Dawn reported that it condemned provincial bar council members allegedly "selling their votes" ahead of the Pakistan Bar Council election.

Punjab Property Ordinance Opposed

In addition, the convention rejected the Punjab Protection of Property Ordinance 2025, calling it "unconstitutional" and a violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Prominent Speakers at Convention

Prominent speakers at the convention included Senator Hamid Khan, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja, Ali Ahmad Kurd, Haseeb Jamali, Salahuddin, Rabbiya Bajwa, LHCBA president Asif Nissoana, LBA president Mubashir Rehman, Mahmood Ashraf and others. (ANI)