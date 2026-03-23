An Air Canada Express jet bound for Montreal collided with a fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, killing two and injuring around 70. Viral ATC audio captures officials shouting “Stop, stop, stop!” moments before impact.

Flights at LaGuardia Airport were halted early Monday after an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 aircraft collided with a fire truck on the runway, leaving at least two people dead and around 70 others injured, officials said. The aircraft, which was en route to Montreal, sustained severe damage to its cockpit, according to early visuals and reports from the scene.

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Dramatic air traffic control (ATC) audio circulating on social media captured officials urgently shouting “Stop, stop, stop!” moments before the apparent impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all aircraft at the airport following the incident, citing an emergency.

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Aircraft Collides With Fire Truck On Runway

Initial reports indicate that the Air Canada Express jet collided with a fire truck while operating near runway 4-22 at the busy Queens airport.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 said on social media that the airport was temporarily closed after the collision between the CRJ-900 aircraft and a ground vehicle.

Authorities are still investigating why the emergency vehicle was on the runway at the time the aircraft was moving.

Casualties And Dozens Injured

According to reports, at least two people have died in the collision, while around 70 individuals sustained injuries.

Among those hurt, at least four firefighters are reportedly in critical condition, raising concerns about the severity of the impact.

Passengers aboard the aircraft were evacuated onto the tarmac, as emergency teams rushed to assist the injured.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed it had responded to a “reported incident involving a plane and vehicle” on runway four.

Viral ATC Audio Captures Chaos Moments Before Impact

Audio allegedly from the LaGuardia control tower has spread widely online, capturing the tense moments before the crash.

Controllers can be heard communicating with ground vehicles and aircraft before suddenly issuing urgent warnings.

Please note: Asianet Newsable English cannot independently verify the authenticity of this viral ATC audio

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What the ATC official is heard saying:

Truck 1 and Company, LaGuardia Tower, requesting to cross at 4 at Delta.

ATC: Truck 1 and Company, cross 4 at Delta.

Truck 1 and Company, crossing 4 at Delta.

ATC: Frontier, 4195, just stop there, please. Stop, stop, stop, stop, Truck 1, stop, stop, stop. Stop, Truck 1, stop.

-- The collision likely takes place ---

ATC: Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000.

ATC: Shots 646. Shots 646, I see you collide with a vehicle.

ATC: Hold position, I know you can't move. The vehicle is responding to you now.

Is the runway closed?

ATC: Delta 2603, go around, runway heading 2000.

Runway heading 2000, go around Delta 2603.

LaGuardia Tower. Truck 3-2, runway 4 is closed, correct?

ATC: Yes, go onto runway 4 now. Proceed onto runway 4, you have access.

LaGuardia Tower, Car 9-0, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time.

ATC: 9-0 Roger.

La Guardia Tower, vehicle 9-8. Vehicle 9-8, police show at this time. Runway 4-2-2 is closed. I repeat, runway 4-2-2 is closed at this time.

Tower, Car 9-0, LaGuardia Airport is closed at this time.

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Cockpit Severely Damaged

Images emerging from the airport appear to show major damage to the front section of the aircraft, particularly around the cockpit area where the collision is believed to have occurred.

Emergency personnel surrounded the aircraft as passengers were guided off the plane and onto the runway.

FAA Halts Flights At Airport

Following the crash, the FAA ordered a ground stop at LaGuardia, halting all flights and warning there was a high probability the shutdown could be extended.

In a notice to airmen, the regulator said the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT.

As a result, all departing flights were either delayed or cancelled, according to the airport’s website.

The disruption added to existing operational challenges at the airport, which had recently been dealing with weather-related delays and staffing shortages affecting security screening.

Authorities are expected to launch a detailed investigation into runway coordination and communication between ground vehicles and the control tower.

Investigators will likely review ATC communications, runway procedures and aircraft movement data to determine how the fire truck ended up in the aircraft’s path.