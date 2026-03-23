Chaos at LaGuardia Airport after an Air Canada Express CRJ-900 reportedly collided with an airport fire truck on the taxiway. Flights were halted as emergency crews responded and passengers were evacuated.

Emergency crews rushed to LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night after an Air Canada Express regional jet reportedly collided with an airport fire truck on the tarmac, triggering a major response and forcing authorities to halt flights at one of the United States’ busiest airports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Images circulating on social media showed the aircraft with visible damage to its nose section while multiple emergency responders surrounded the plane on the taxiway.

Authorities have not yet confirmed casualties, though early reports on social media suggested two people have been killed and at least 70 people have been left injured. Investigations into the incident are underway.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Collision Reported on Taxiway Near Runway

According to initial reports, the aircraft involved was Air Canada Express flight AC8646, a Bombardier CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation.

The plane reportedly struck an airport fire truck while crossing a taxiway near Runway 4/22.

Early photographs from the scene appear to show significant damage to the regional jet’s nose and front fuselage, suggesting a forceful impact. Passengers were reportedly evacuated onto the tarmac as emergency teams arrived.

Air traffic control recordings circulating online also captured urgent warnings during the moments before the collision.

ATC audio captured urgent "stop" calls to the truck; a Delta flight was waved off.

Scroll to load tweet…

Emergency Response and Airport Shutdown

Following the incident, flights at LaGuardia Airport were halted after US authorities issued a ground stop for the major transport hub.

No reason for the suspension was given by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said there was a "high" likelihood that the order would be extended.

Scroll to load tweet…

Reports suggested, emergency services quickly deployed across the taxiway as crews worked to assess the situation and attend to those on board the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the investigation into the collision, alongside the FAA.

Officials will likely examine air traffic control communications, aircraft movement data and the positioning of airport vehicles at the time of the incident.

The reported accident comes at a time when airports across the United States are grappling with staffing shortages, particularly among Transportation Security Administration personnel.