Twitch streamer Lacy faced a $12,000 bill during an IRL stream in Japan after exposing his table's QR code. Viewers used it to order excessive food, leaving him to pay and give away the meals. The incident sparked criticism of streamer culture.

The American Twitch streamer and former competitive Fortnite player, Lacy, aka Nicholas Fosco, was left shocked and disbelieving after an accidental broadcast slip turned his first real-life (IRL) stream in Japan into an operational nightmare for a local restaurant.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Lacy and his partner Darla Claire, who is a TikTok influencer, were seen visibly stunned after they reportedly received a bill of over 1.6 million yen (roughly US$ 12,000) after live chat viewers exploited a restaurant ordering code.

Lacy and his partner were reportedly dining at a restaurant in Tokyo during their ongoing IRL stream when an unexpected and costly incident occurred after their table's digital ordering QR code was accidentally exposed to viewers.

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How Did Lacy Find Out About the Massive Food Bill?

Lacy and Darla Claire were travelling in Tokyo during their Japan trip when the incident reportedly unfolded at a Japanese restaurant. During the live stream of their visit to the restaurant, Lacy accidentally revealed the table’s QR code used for digital food ordering.

The QR code reportedly caught the attention of viewers watching Lacy’s livestream, who began placing food orders through the restaurant’s digital ordering system. The massive food ordering came to the notice of the American streamer when one of the waiters approached him to confirm the bill, given the suspicious volume of orders placed through the restaurant’s digital ordering system.

In a viral video, a waiter was heard asking whether Lacy and Darla had ordered 20 drinks, prompting the streamer to react with surprise as he realised viewers may have used the exposed QR code to place orders. Thereafter, the couple decided not to order any more due to the massive orders and the unexpectedly high bill.

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Lacy had no other choice but to pay the entire bill, which reportedly exceeded 1.6 million yen (around US$12,000), after the restaurant’s digital ordering system was flooded with orders during his livestream.

The American streamer apologized profusely to the restaurant management and staff for the chaotic disruption.

‘I Had to Pay Almost a $12,000 Bill’

After leaving the restaurant following the payment of the massive bill, Nicholas Fosco revealed the entire incident, stating that he was left completely stunned by his chat's actions. Explaining the reality of the bills, Lacy recounted that he received two bills, one was for 500,000, and another for two more receipts, bringing the grand total to over 1.6 million yen (roughly $12,000 USD).

Lacy lamented that the restaurant cook had to cook massive amounts of food due to the chat's actions, but he instructed the staff to hand over excess meals to other dining families in the venue while taking full responsibility for paying the bill.

Moreover, Lacy expressed his disappointment and frustration regarding the incident, stating that a massive food bill of $12,000 could be funny for viewers, but it resulted in a stressful and operational headache for the restaurant staff and creator alike.

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Meanwhile, the incident drew attention after clips of Lacy’s Japan livestream circulated on X, with posts highlighting how viewers allegedly exploited the exposed restaurant QR code to place orders worth over 1.6 million yen (approximately US$12,000).

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Lacy’s Japan Livestream Sparks Criticism Of Streamer Culture

Lacy’s unexpected livestream mishap drew criticism from social media users, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens demanding the end of streaming culture, given the misuse of the restaurant’s ordering system.

Taking to their X handles, many criticised streamer culture and condemned viewers for exploiting the restaurant’s ordering system, while others questioned the need to livestream everyday activities. Some also argued that the incident could generate more attention for Lacy, despite the disruption caused to the restaurant staff.

Another section of users also questioned the viewers’ behaviour, while some found the incident amusing and others criticised streamers for broadcasting their everyday activities in public places.

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Following the incident, the controversy has reignited discussions about the responsibilities of livestreamers and the potential consequences of allowing viewers to interact with real-world environments during live broadcasts, especially in public places.