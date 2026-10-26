Bulgarian journalist Sonya Koltuklieva was shoved to the ground by a security guard while trying to question Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova. The incident sparked outrage, with Dotsova expressing regret and calling for a full investigation.

In a shocking political scandal that has triggered nationwide outrage and mounting calls for resignation, a veteran Bulgarian journalist, Sonya Koltuklieva, was violently shoved to the ground by a National Security Service (NSO) bodyguard outside official headquarters in Sofia on Thursday, October 22.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), a security guard of Bulgaria’s Parliament Speaker, Mihaela Dotsova, was seen aggressively pushing the investigative journalist, Sonya Koltuklieva, when she opened the car door to ask a few questions of Dotsova regarding ongoing political developments.

The journalist fell backward from the impact of the shove, hitting the hard pavement with severe force, and other journalists and reporters who were at the spot for the press conference immediately rushed to her assistance, calling emergency services as she lay dazed on the ground.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Bulgaria’s Parliament Speaker, Mihaela Dotsova, was leaving the headquarters of the ruling Progressive Bulgaria party in Sofia after a meeting with the Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, and other senior officials ahead of the country’s Presidential Election, with the first round taking place on October 25.

In a viral video, Mihaela Dotsova was seen making her way to her official car amid the gathering of journalists and took the rear seat of the vehicle, with the National Security Service (NSO) bodyguard protecting the Parliament Speaker standing beside the open car door.

As the official car was about to leave the party headquarters, journalist Sonya Koltuklieva opened the car to ask a few questions, prompting the NSO bodyguard to push her forcefully away from the vehicle. The journalist lost her balance and fell backward onto the pavement, while fellow reporters rushed to help her.

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The Bulgarian journalist was immediately taken to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia, where medical examinations revealed a fractured shoulder. She was later discharged for treatment at home on Thursday evening.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation, with journalists and political figures calling for an investigation into the bodyguard’s conduct. The National Service for Protection also launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident, as calls for accountability continued to grow.

Speaker Mihaela Dotsova's Statement

The Bulgarian Parliament Speaker, Mihaela Dostova, broke her silence over journalist Sonya Koltuklieva’s incident, expressing regret and calling for a full investigation into the security guard’s actions. She also stressed that the National Security Service operates independently and that she could request disciplinary action but could not directly instruct its personnel.

“I express my deepest regret for what happened. I have the utmost respect for the journalistic profession; I value the work of everyone, no matter what their views are, and I believe that this is how it should be in a democratic society.” Dostova said in Parliament.

“The Speaker of the National Assembly is protected by the National Security Service. They operate according to certain protocols. Believe me, I cannot determine and instruct my colleagues from the National Security Service what to do and how to do it.

“I, of course, will express my desire to the National Security Service to take the strictest possible measures, a full investigation, and transparency into what happened. The NSO is an independent service; I cannot order them, but I can make a request,” she added,

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Meanwhile, the security official’s aggressive behaviour toward the veteran journalist has sparked widespread outrage, with calls for accountability and disciplinary action.

The incident has also reignited debate over press freedom, journalists’ safety while questioning public officials, and the conduct of security personnel assigned to protect political leaders.

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