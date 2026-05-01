Pakistan's Petroleum Minister has highlighted a severe fuel crisis, contrasting it with India's stability amid global energy shocks. He acknowledged India's ability to manage rising prices due to strong economic buffers, fiscal independence, and large strategic oil reserves.

Pakistan’s ongoing fuel crisis has drawn global attention after Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik openly contrasted his country’s struggles with India’s relative stability amid the ongoing Iran-linked global energy shock.

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Speaking in an interview, Malik acknowledged that India has been able to cushion the impact of rising crude oil prices due to stronger economic buffers and energy planning. Highlighting the stark difference, he said, “India doesn't just have 600 arab dollars worth of reserves but they also maintain strategic reserves. This helps them cushion this crisis.”

He further explained that India’s financial flexibility allowed it to reduce taxes and absorb price shocks more effectively. “They are not part of IMF programme… they had the fiscal space,” he added, underlining how policy independence has helped New Delhi navigate volatile global oil markets.

In contrast, Pakistan’s situation remains fragile. Malik admitted that the country lacks adequate oil reserves and is heavily dependent on external support, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He revealed that Pakistan had to engage in “hectic backchannel talks with IMF” to manage rising fuel prices and provide limited relief to citizens.

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The minister painted a worrying picture of Pakistan’s energy security, stating that the country has only “five to seven days” of crude oil reserves, with refined fuel stocks lasting just a few weeks. This limited buffer leaves Pakistan highly vulnerable to global supply disruptions, especially as tensions in West Asia continue to disrupt oil flows.

In a striking comparison, Malik noted that India can access emergency fuel supplies quickly due to its strategic reserves. Echoing this, viral social media posts highlighted his remark that India can secure oil “with one signature,” while Pakistan lacks even minimal backup capacity.

The crisis has been exacerbated by the sharp surge in global oil prices triggered by the Iran conflict. Pakistan has already witnessed steep fuel price hikes, with petrol and diesel rates rising dramatically in recent weeks, sparking inflation concerns and public unrest.

Meanwhile, India has managed to maintain relatively stable petrol and diesel prices despite crude oil crossing critical thresholds. This stability has been attributed to a combination of strategic petroleum reserves, diversified import sources, and timely fiscal interventions.

Malik’s remarks have not only highlighted the structural differences between the two economies but also sparked debate on energy preparedness and policy planning in South Asia. While Pakistan scrambles to manage immediate challenges, including IMF constraints and limited reserves, India’s approach appears to have provided a stronger cushion against global shocks.

Ultimately, the comparison underscores a broader lesson: in times of geopolitical uncertainty, long-term energy planning, financial resilience, and strategic reserves can play a decisive role in protecting economies from sudden disruptions.

Also Read: Pakistan Crisis: ‘Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling’