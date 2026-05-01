PM Modi, speaking in Sweden, thanked PM Ulf Kristersson for support after the Pahalgam terror attack and vowed to continue the fight against terrorism. He also highlighted growing India-Sweden defence ties and the progress on the India-EU FTA.

'Terrorism Poses Grave Challenge': PM Modi in Sweden

Reiterating that terrorism poses a grave challenge to the whole of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) expressed his gratitude to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for support during the Pahalgam terror attack and stated that both countries would continue the fight against terrorism and its backers.

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Speaking at the CEO Round Table in Gothenburg, PM Modi stressed the special significance that both Sweden and India hold in the present-day tense environment. "In today's tense global environment, close cooperation between democracies like India and Sweden holds special significance... India and Sweden agree that terrorism poses a grave challenge to all of humanity. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson for the support we received from Sweden following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. We will continue our fight against terrorism and its supporters," said PM Modi.

26 people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 which included 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen. India later launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night of May 6 and 7, where the Indian forces targeted nine terror camps in deep areas of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Expanding Defence Partnership

He further asserted that cooperation between both countries in the defence sector stands as a testament to the relationship between India and Sweden, where their relationship is not just limited to buyer and seller, but is moving towards a long-term industrial relationship. "Our cooperation in the defence sector is continuously expanding. The establishment of production facilities in India by Swedish companies stands as a testament to the fact that we are moving beyond a mere buyer-seller relationship towards a long-term industrial partnership," said PM Modi.

India-EU Ties and 'Mother of All Deals'

The Prime Minister also thanked European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen for her presence at the event, and reflected on her previous visit to India in January this year.

PM Modi hailed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, adding that the pact would unlock new opportunities for industries, investors, and innovators. "The presence of Ursula von der Leyen today makes this occasion even more special. During her visit to India this past January, we took several historic decisions aimed at elevating India-EU relations to new heights. Progress is being made on all those outcomes. The India-EU FTA will unlock new opportunities for industries, investors, and innovators. To quote Ursula, this is the 'Mother of All Deals'," said the Prime Minister.

Apart from PM Modi, Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, senior European industry leaders, and representatives from leading European and Indian companies participated in the European CEO round table hosted by the Volvo Group.

PM Modi Conferred Sweden's Highest Honour

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi was conferred Sweden's prestigious "Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross", the highest honour awarded by the Scandinavian nation to a foreign head of government. The exceptional award was presented during the Prime Minister's visit to Sweden and marks the 31st international honour received by the Indian Prime Minister from a foreign country.

PM Modi is in Sweden currently, which is the third leg of his five-nation tour. He will later head to Norway on May 18. (ANI)