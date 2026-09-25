A Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv killed a 14-year-old boy and injured seven others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed. He called the attack 'savage' and said eight regions came under attack across Ukraine.

Russian Drone Strike Kills Teen in Kyiv

At least one person was killed and seven others injured after a Russian drone struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday, as he accused Russia of intensifying attacks across Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, in a post on X, said that the victim was a 14-year-old boy and expressed condolences to his family, while emergency responders continued to deal with the aftermath of the strike. "This morning, the Russians struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv with a drone. Tragically, a 14-year-old boy was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Seven more people were injured. The fire at the site has been extinguished, and first responders continue to deal with the aftermath. An absolutely savage and sickening strike, devoid of any military logic," Zelenskyy said in his post.

Widespread Attacks Reported Across Eight Regions

He said attacks had been reported across several parts of Ukraine, claiming that eight regions had come under attack since the start of the day. "Since this morning, there has been a virtually constant threat of strikes across our regions. In total, eight regions have come under attack since the start of the day. One person was killed in Odesa in a double-tap strike on a postal facility. In Zaporizhzhia, a medical clinic was struck while people were inside. There are also people injured in the Sumy and Mykolaiv regions," the Ukrainian President said.

The latest strikes came amid continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, with Kyiv maintaining that Moscow is seeking to intensify pressure as winter approaches. Zelenskyy said Ukraine had warned its international partners that Russia could escalate the conflict unless it faced greater economic and political pressure.

Civilian Infrastructure, Including Hospitals, Under Fire

In a separate post, Zelenskyy highlighted the impact of Russian strikes on medical facilities, saying a maternity hospital in Kyiv had been damaged during an earlier missile attack. "Yesterday, during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, a maternity hospital was damaged. That night, little Kyrylo was being born in the shelter. Today, I came to the maternity hospital to congratulate the family, speak with the women who are here preparing to give birth, and support our medical workers," he said in his post.

Zelenskyy Cites Alarming Statistics on Russian Attacks

The Ukrainian President has repeatedly used international forums to call for increased pressure on Moscow. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy cited the scale of Russian missile and drone attacks since the beginning of the year. "Since the beginning of this year, Russia has already used more than 2,100 missiles of different types against Ukraine. More than 950 of them were ballistic missiles. In 8 months of this year, Russia used 63,000 attack drones of different types against Ukraine. And more than 7,700 of them were jet-powered “shaheds” – truly destructive and dangerous weapons," he said.

Ukraine Targets Russia's War-Financing Capacity

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine was targeting Russia's capacity to finance its military campaign, rather than its oil industry for its own sake. "For the first time in Russia’s history, we now hear that its pride – its oil industry – is running on fumes. But oil itself is not Ukraine’s target. Not gasoline or diesel. Not factories or ports as such. Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive," he added.

The latest attack adds to the continuing toll on civilians as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters another winter, with Kyiv urging its Western partners to maintain sanctions and increase pressure on Moscow while pursuing diplomatic efforts to end the war. (ANI)