A female social media influencer in Kuwait got a 2000 dinar fine for posting obscene videos on Snapchat. The court also ordered the police to seize her mobile phone.

Kuwait: The Kuwait Supreme Court has imposed a fine of 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinars on a female social media influencer for sharing obscene videos on Snapchat that were deemed to violate public morals.

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The court also ordered authorities to confiscate the mobile phone that was allegedly used to create and share the content. The ruling comes after the influencer faced legal proceedings over the nature of the videos posted on her social media account.

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According to reports, the case involved more than the publication of indecent videos. The influencer was also accused of attempting to make money by filing cybercrime complaints against people who criticised her online. She reportedly submitted complaints against some individuals to the Cyber Crime Department of Kuwait’s Interior Ministry.

The case was subsequently examined by the courts, with the Supreme Court upholding the earlier financial penalty imposed on the influencer. Along with confirming the fine, the court issued orders for the confiscation of the mobile phone allegedly used in the offence.

The ruling highlights Kuwait’s restrictions on online content considered offensive to public morals and the legal consequences that can follow the publication of such material on social media platforms. The case has also drawn attention to the use of cybercrime complaints in disputes involving social media users.