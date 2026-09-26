The World Sindhi Congress held a photo exhibition and protest outside the UNHRC in Geneva, highlighting alleged human rights violations in Sindh, Pakistan. They raised concerns over enforced disappearances, forced conversions, and water shortages.

A photo exhibition highlighting human rights violations in Sindh was held outside the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva during its 63rd session, with organisers displaying photographs of Sindhi political leaders and human rights activists whom they alleged had faced torture and detention by Pakistani military and intelligence agencies.

WSC Campaign for International Attention

The exhibition was organised by the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) as part of a wider campaign to draw international attention to issues concerning Sindh. Banners and posters displayed at the venue highlighted allegations of enforced disappearances, forced conversions, water shortages and alleged human rights violations in Sindh and Balochistan. The WSC also organised a protest outside the Broken Chair and the UNHRC, where demonstrators appealed to the United Nations and the international community to take notice of the situation in Sindh.

Activist Details Alleged Atrocities

Protesters raised concerns over the alleged exploitation of Sindhi resources and plans to divide the province, including a project to divert Indus River water through six canals. Hidayat Bhutto, a Sindhi activist with the World Sindhi Congress, said the organisation had launched a campaign to draw international attention to what it described as atrocities against Sindhi people.

“Yes, we have taken the initiative; we have organised camps and launched a campaign through the World Sindhi Congress to alert the international community about the atrocities Pakistan has unleashed against us. “These include the enforced disappearance of hundreds of our people and forced conversions. They abduct our young girls, have devastated our rivers, and have now attacked our very existence, seeking to divide Sindh and obliterate its identity. We have mounted a vigorous protest against this,” he said.

Engagement with UNHRC and International Community

Lakhu Luhana, Chairman of the World Sindhi Congress, said the delegation had raised issues including water, the proposed division of Sindh and the right to self-determination during the UNHRC session.

“Our delegation has been here since the 21st. We have submitted written statements and then made oral statements on key issues, which include the water issue, the division of Sindh and the right to self-determination. Then we had a conference at the Geneva International Conference Center, the Sindh Conference, ‘Sindh at Crossroads’. We involved a panel of speakers who talked about these issues,” he said. “Today, we are having an exhibition to basically raise awareness among the international community about these violations and the plight of Sindhi people. We are also having a protest to protest against these atrocities, tell the international community, tell the UN, and tell all the oppressed nations of Pakistan to help us come out of this very grim and historically worst situation that we are in now,” Luhana added.

Exhibition Highlights Key Issues

Hafeezan Wadhio, Executive Member of the World Sindhi Congress, said the exhibition included photographs related to enforced disappearances, forced conversions and water shortages in Sindh and the Indus Delta.

“Today, we have an exhibition. We have brought pictures about enforced disappearances, forced conversions and the shortage of water in Sindh and the Indus. The delta has vanished by 90 per cent. A recent ongoing issue is about creating new provinces. So, we are against that, and we have submitted our statement,” he said. Wadhio also raised concerns over what he described as efforts to take control of Karachi's resources and said the organisation opposed any move to divide Sindh.

According to the organisers, Sindhis and Baloch people are facing state repression for demanding their rights. The protest and exhibition sought international attention and intervention over the alleged violations.