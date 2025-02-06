Kuwait: Pre-marriage medical exams now required for all including expats

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has approved updated regulations for medical tests required for all individuals seeking to marry, regardless of nationality. The new rules, effective from April 1, 2025, aim to enhance public health and align with global standards.

Aishwarya Nair
Feb 6, 2025

The Ministry of Health has approved a ministerial decision concerning the revised executive regulation, which requires medical tests for individuals intending to marry. This initiative is part of broader efforts to update health regulations, protect public health, promote healthy marriages, and ensure that procedures are in line with global medical standards.

A notable update in the revised regulation is the broadening of the medical examination requirements to cover all registered marriage contracts in Kuwait, regardless of whether both parties are Kuwaiti, one is Kuwaiti, or neither is Kuwaiti. Furthermore, digital platforms will now be used to simplify certain elements of the pre-marriage medical testing process. Previously, the test was mandatory only for Kuwaiti citizens.

The ministry has urged all concerned authorities to ensure adherence to the new regulations, which will come into effect on April 1, 2025, after being published in the official gazette. This update is part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare services, safeguard public health, and reduce the prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases in the community.

In other health updates, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, announced that the pediatric department at Al-Adan Hospital will begin seeing patients at the new Maternity and Children Hospital starting Wednesday. This initiative is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare services and provide families with easier access to specialized medical care.

