'Returned illegal aliens': US SHOCKING video shows Indian migrants handcuffed, chained, boarding flight |WATCH

US Border Patrol on Thursday released a video of 104 Indian illegal immigrants with hands and legs chained being deported back to India in first military flight to Amritsar, Punjab. Michael W Banks, chief of the US Border Patrol (UBSP), shared the video showing the deportation of "illegal aliens" to India aboard an American military aircraft amid President Donald Trump's massive crackdown on illegal immigration. The deportees had their hands cuffed and legs shackled as they entered the C-17 aircraft.

"USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals," Banks said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"If you cross illegally, you will be removed," he added.

Also read: 'That was a great operation': Donald Trump as Israel PM Netanyahu gifts Golden Pager at Washington meet

A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 104 deported Indians, ending their aspirations of living in America.

The government indicated that additional deportation flights from the US might happen, confirming that all repatriated citizens with verified backgrounds would be accepted back, as was practised during both the Biden administration and 's previous presidency.

On Tuesday, a US Embassy representative stated that whilst specific details remain confidential, the United States is strictly implementing its border and immigration regulations.

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US embassy spokesperson said.

Also read: S Jaishankar meets PM Modi day after US deportation of Indian immigrants, to issue statement in Parliament

Latest Videos