PM Modi and Brazilian President Lula highlighted their partnership's role in strengthening the Global South's voice. They called for reforming global institutions and agreed to enhance cooperation in defence, health, and agriculture.

Strengthening the Global South's Voice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted how the coming together of India and Brazil strengthens the voice of global south in the international arena. He gave a call for reform of international institutions to address contemporary challenges and affirmed the resolve of India and Brazil to work together in that direction. He made the remarks during a joint presser with Brazilian President Lula here in the national capital. "India and Brazil's partnership on the global stage has been strong and influential. As democratic nations, we will continue to advance the priorities and aspirations of the Global South. When India and Brazil work together, the voice of the Global South becomes stronger and more confident."

PM Modi also said, "We believe that all problems must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India and Brazil are unanimous that terrorism and its supporters are enemies of all humanity. We also agree that reform of global institutions is essential to address the challenges of our time. We will continue to work together in this direction"

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

In his remarks, PM Modi noted that the cooperation in areas of climate resilient agriculture, precision farming, and biofertiliser will strengthen the food security of both the nations. "The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step in building a resilient supply chain. Our cooperation in the defence sector is also steadily growing. This is a great example of mutual trust and strategic alignment. We will continue to strengthen this win-win partnership."

Health and Trade Goals

PM Modi added, "There is also immense potential for cooperation in the health and pharmaceutical sectors. We will work to increase the supply of affordable and quality medicines from India to Brazil." He also noted that the discussions between the two leaders aimed at moving forward across all sectors in the spirit of shared purpose and that the nations are committed for bilateral trade to surpass 20 billion USD in the next five years.

Ceremonial Welcome and High-Level Talks

He thanked the Brazilian President for his participation in the Global AI Impact Summit, and also praised his visionary leadership in giving a fillip to India-Brazil ties. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also held delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, MoS MEA Pabitra Margherita, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal were among those present during the talks.

Earlier today, a ceremonial welcome was held on Saturday at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years.

Business Delegation to Participate in Forum

The Brazilian President has arrived in India with large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum. (ANI)