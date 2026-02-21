Chuck Schumer called Trump's tariffs 'illegal' following a Supreme Court ruling, stating the money must be returned. He criticized Trump's reaction as childish and warned a new tariff plan would bring more job losses and inflation.

US Senator Chuck Schumer has called US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs "illegal' and has also said that the "money must be returned." "First, the Supreme Court did what everyone knew was the right thing. Everyone knew that if the court was ruling correctly, it would throw it out. But it has thrown America into chaos. All of the promises Trump made that he is growing to bring back manufacturing jobs, they're lower. The prices will fall, they've gone higher. The number one thing people in America care about is prices tariffs have caused them. Trump didn't mention prices in his whole speech. He was like a ten-year-old: name calling, foot stomping, berating Supreme Court Justices. He is like a baby," he said

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Schumer on Trump's Reaction and New Tariff Plan

On being asked what he thought about Trump belittling Supreme Court Justices, Schumar said, "I think it is outrageous. What he should have done since the tariffs have been such a disaster. He should have said, hey, okay, the Supreme Court ruled, I'm getting rid of them. But he can't, so he's coming with another plan to impose the same tariffs that are going to keep the price up, lose more and more manufacturing jobs, increase inflation, increase the trade deficit. All these bad things he is going to try again."

Threat of Legal Action

When Schumer was asked what happens when they don't return the money, he said, "See you in court. They will be back in court. If the tariffs are illegal, the money must be returned. And Trump keeps trying ignore the law, break the law, flaunt the law. But in many cases, including this one, the courts have held him responsible. And in about two-thirds of cases, that we have gone to sue Trump on, not just the senate, people who care about him breaking the law, he's lost. Two judges voted against him."

Supreme Court Rules Tariffs Unlawful in 6-3 Decision

The US Supreme Court on 20 February 2026 delivered a major legal blow to President Donald Trump's trade agenda, ruling 6-3 that his sweeping global tariffs were unlawful because he exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and that Congress, not the president, holds tariff powers. Trump vehemently criticized the decision, calling it a "disgrace," and quickly signed a temporary 10 % global tariff under a different statute to maintain import levies while exploring legal alternatives. The ruling has sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers and raised questions about refunds, trade policy and constitutional limits on executive power.