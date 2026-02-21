PM Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a joint press conference in New Delhi, signing three MoUs on digital partnership, rare earths, and mining. Lula hailed the meeting as one of 'superlatives' for the two nations.

India-Brazil Strengthen Ties with Key Agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addressed a joint press conference in the national capital Three MoUs were exchanged between the two government namely -the MoU Joint Declaration On Digital Partnership for Future, the MoU on Cooperation in areas of Rare Earth and Critical Minerals and the MoU for Cooperation in the field of Mining in the Steel Supply Chain.

A 'Meeting of Superlatives'

"My dear friend Modi, it is a reason of happiness for me to return to this country for the sixth time. The meeting between India and Brazil is a meeting of superlatives. We are not just the two biggest democracies of the Global South. This is a meeting of a digital superpower with a renewable energy superpower. We are both mega diverse countries and hubs of the cultural industry and we both defend multilateralism and peace," President Lula da Silva said sharing how happy he was to be in the country.

"This shows the synchrony and mutual trust that binds us together. A few months ago, in July last year, I had the honour of hosting my friend Modi in Brasilia. His visit was a milestone. On that occasion, we restructured the bilateral cooperation agenda in five areas...We signed several agreements that provide concrete quality to our cooperation in these areas," he added.

Strengthening Strategic Dialogue

President Lula highlighted that India and Brazil's voice were crucial especially in the context of changing geopolitics. "A turbulent global scenario requires our countries to strengthen and deepen our strategic dialogue...India and Brazil are crucial voices at the UN, the WTO and G20 are partners in building a multilateral governance which is more just, peaceful, and governed by international law

Highlights of Presidential Visit

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Hyderabad House here in the national capital.

A ceremonial welcome was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to India. President Lula was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Brazilian President was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi. Sharing the details in a post on X he said that this would promote Brazilian products and services abroad and to attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Lula's visit to India follows a July 2025 visit to Brasilia by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first by an Indian prime minister in more than 50 years. (ANI)