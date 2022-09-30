King Charles III: UK's Royal Mint reveals new coins featuring monarch's portrait

Coins depicting King Charles III are set to enter circulation in the United Kingdom before Christmas, joining existing ones showing Queen Elizabeth II. The effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and was personally approved by the new king.

The Royal Mint of the United Kingdom unveiled the official effigy of King Charles III on Friday, which will appear on coins following his accession to the throne.

The effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and was personally approved by the new king.

The first coins bearing the king's portrait will be a special £5 coin and a 50 pence coin commemorating Queen Elizabeth II's life.

According to Jennings, his portrait was sculpted from a photograph of Charles.

"It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people worldwide for centuries," he said.

Following a royal tradition in which coins' orientation is reversed for successive monarchs, Charles is shown facing from right to left, the opposite direction of his late mother.

The effigy is surrounded by a Latin inscription that reads, "King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith."

The image of Charles will appear on coins in circulation and commemorative pieces in the coming months, according to a statement from the Royal Mint.

The reverse of the commemorative five-pound coin will feature two new portraits of Elizabeth.

Since Alfred the Great, the Royal Mint has been responsible for depicting monarchs on coins.

Elizabeth died on September 8, after reigning for a record-breaking 70 years.

The late Queen Elizabeth II appeared on more coins than any other British monarch, according to Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum.

"People will see coins carrying His Majesty and Queen Elizabeth II's effigy in their change in the future years," he stated.

The Royal Mint stated that historically, coins bearing the effigies of different monarchs were commonplace. "This guarantees a smooth transition with minimal financial and environmental impact."

In the United Kingdom, approximately 27 billion coins bearing the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II are currently in circulation.

"These will be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn, as well as to satisfy the need for more coins," the Royal Mint explained.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Also read: 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

Also read: 'Love-child' of King Charles III and Camilla stakes claim to be Prince of Wales