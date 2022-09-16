'Love-child' of King Charles III and Camilla stakes claim to be Prince of Wales

Simon Charles Dorante-Day, who claims to be the love-child of now King Charles III and Camilla, insists he will take legal action to prove his heritage despite Queen Elizabeth II's death.

It is a 'kick in the face' to see William designated as the Prince of Wales, according to an Australian of British descent who alleges he is the love-child of King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla.

Queensland-based engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day has claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was Charles and Camilla's 'secret son'. All of 56 today, Dorante-Day was adopted at eight months.

He has long wished for the royal family to consent to a DNA test to establish his genetic heritage. Dorante-Day has even sought senior legal counsel after Queen Elizabeth II did not respond to a polite letter he wrote to her about his situation. The Queen passed away last week at 96 after serving as UK's monarch for 70 years.

"It's hard not to take Charles naming William as the Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face," Dorante-Day told News7.

"I don't want to feel that way, but I do. I just think, the least Charles can do is give me an answer - acknowledge me. He gives William a title like that, well where's my answer? Where's my DNA test? If you are not my father, then prove you're not," he added.

The Australian reiterated his resolve to pursue legal action to get the King to submit to a paternity test.

"There has been a discussion in there between a judge and myself and his barrister about the legal standing of Charles, and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law,' Dorante-Day explained.

"And the answer to that was no - they told me that we don't see any reason why he is. And secondly, Camilla and her family are certainly not above the law. So that argument's already been had and settled," he added.

Who is Simon Charles Dorante-Day and what is his claim?

Dorante-Day was born in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on April 5, 1966, and is said to have been adopted at the age of eight months. His family eventually relocated to Australia.

Dorante-Day believes that his adoptive grandmother informed him that he was the son of Charles and Camilla. Both of Dorante-adoptive Day's grandparents had worked for the Queen and Prince Philip in one of their royal homes.

According to Dorante-Day, King Charles III and Queen consort Camilla started dating in 1965, a year before the year listed on his birth certificate.

He asserts that King Charles was dispatched on tour to Australia nine months before his birth, and Queen Consort Camilla was missing from the British social scene.

He claims to have been instructed that the adoption required that his names, Simon and Charles, not be changed. Dorante-Day alleges that Camilla kept him until he was eight months old, hiding him from the public with the help of the royal family and protection officials.

By eight months, he was becoming too big to conceal, so it was arranged for Dorante-Day's adopted grandmother, the daughter of a royal household staff member, to take care of him.

Inconsistencies in his name and birth certificate, according to Dorante-Day, are further evidence that he is descended from royalty.

However, his chronology of events conflicts with official records, which state that the new King and Camilla first met five years after the birth of Dorante-Day.

According to Dorante-Day's study, Charles and Camilla first grew close in 1965 after getting to know each other during Winston Churchill's funeral in January of that year.

However, it is commonly believed that Charles and Camilla first connected at a polo game in Windsor Great Park in 1970.

Reports suggest Camilla introduced herself with the words: "You know, sir, my great-grandmother was the mistress of your great-great-grandfather - so how about it?" - a reference to Edward VII and his mistress, Alice Keppel.

Ten years after divorcing Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995, Camilla wed Charles at last in 2005.

Simon Charles Dorante-Day mourns 'grandmother' Queen Elizabeth II's death

Following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Dorante-Day last week offered a homage to his supposed grandmother. When he awoke on Friday, he said his daughter Meriam had told him that Her Majesty had passed away.

"Like everyone on the planet it would be hard not to be affected and saddened by her passing," he wrote.

"Since finding out about the loss of my grandmother aka Lilibet, I've been inundated with messages of condolence for the loss. Thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, and concern," he added.

The monarch's passing, according to Dorante-Day, also signified the loss of his opportunity to 'pleasantly' learn more about his ancestry after she didn't reply to a letter he wrote to her.

He promised to keep working to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the new sovereign and his wife are his real parents.

"As many of you have expressed my family and I are mourning not just the loss of Her Majesty but the loss of another opportunity to resolve this issue pleasantly, the right way," he said.

"So, despite the lost opportunity of getting to personally hear her version of events, and the great sadness we all feel at her passing, on a personal and public scale it will be business as usual," he added.

"Together we are all entering a period of what First Nations Australians would define as 'Sorry Business' as we all experience this loss!" Dorante-Day said.

"No matter what your feelings, political alignments, religious belief, or convictions - she has been a part of all of our lives for a lifetime. Elizabeth touched each and every one of us," he added.

"Dr. Elvianna, the family, and I would appreciate people's understanding and respect that we too are experiencing Sorry Business, for our own reasons, in our own way. Rest in peace Aka, you are in God's hands now, I know in me I will always carry a piece of you," he concluded.