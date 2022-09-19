Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

    The president also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State. President Murmu also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.

    President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III ahead of Queen Elizabeth II funeral
    Ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at a reception held at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. She also signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II, at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.

    "President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted. Besides, the president also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen's coffin is lying-in-State.

    Also Read | 'Deeply touched, moved beyond measure': King Charles III tells Britain ahead of Queen's funeral

    On Saturday, September 17, President Droupadi Murmu flew to London in order to attend Queen Elizabeth II's burial and express condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

    Today, the world will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, who has ruled for the longest. The Queen, who served as the Commonwealth of Nations' and the previous head of state of the United Kingdom, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

    Also Read | Schools, supermarkets, cinemas & more: Everything that will be shut in UK for Queen’s funeral

    Numerous international leaders, members of the royal family, and other dignitaries will attend the burial. Hundreds of millions of people across the world will be watching the state burial, which will also include foreign royals and international leaders.

    For Monday's burial of Queen Elizabeth, US Vice President Joe Biden landed in London. Other world leaders who will attend the funeral include Vice President of China Wang Qishan, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg.

    Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral security to cost over Rs 59 crore: Report

