New legal documents allege Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein pressured an exotic dancer into sex in 2006, with a 2011 letter claiming she was coerced at Epstein’s Florida home and underpaid afterward.

Newly disclosed legal documents linked to the extensive cache of Jeffrey Epstein files allege that former Prince Andrew and the disgraced financier pressured an exotic dancer into engaging in sexual activity and a threesome at a 2006 gathering in Florida.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The revelations emerged as part of more than three million records made public by the US Department of Justice, reigniting scrutiny of Andrew’s association with Epstein years after the financier’s death.

Dancer’s Account and Legal Claims

According to a 2011 legal letter prepared by the dancer’s attorney, the woman — who worked at Rachel’s Strip Club in Palm Beach — was invited to Epstein’s West Palm Beach home and offered payment along with other dancers.

The letter states she was initially promised $10,000 for performing, but after being introduced to Andrew and Epstein, she alleges she was “prevailed upon” to engage in sexual activities including a proposed threesome despite protesting she was hired to dance, not have sex.

The letter claims she was instructed to undress down to her underwear and dance for the two men. It also alleges that she observed other young women dressed provocatively at the party. After the encounter, the dancer says Epstein only paid her $2,000 instead of the promised amount, and she felt she had been treated “like a prostitute.”

Demand for Confidential Settlement

The woman’s lawyer suggested she would agree to keep the matter confidential in exchange for a $250,000 payment, a sum intended to prevent public disclosure of the incident. The letter was addressed to Epstein’s former legal representative and highlighted her reluctance to pursue earlier action due to personal regret over the circumstances.

These claims are separate from earlier high-profile accusations involving Virginia Giuffre, who had alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew on multiple occasions — claims he has consistently denied.

Impact on Andrew’s Public Reputation

The resurfacing of these allegations comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Andrew’s longstanding relationship with Epstein. While no criminal charges have been brought based on the dancer’s claims, the documents have intensified public and political pressure. Portions of the Epstein file have also suggested images and correspondence that reinforce evidence of their ties long after Epstein’s arrest in 2010.

Critics argue that the new revelations add to broader concerns about accountability and the influence of powerful individuals. Supporters of Andrew point to his denials and emphasize that legal letters are not proof of guilt. Authorities in the UK, including Thames Valley Police, have indicated they are assessing the new materials but have not confirmed formal legal action.

As the story develops, the controversy is likely to remain in public focus, reflecting enduring questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s network and the implications for those associated with him.