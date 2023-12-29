Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report

    Suspected Khalistani radicals reportedly fired at least 14 gunshots at Satish Kumar's residence, leaving it visibly damaged. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the culprits and their motivations.

    Khalistani radicals fire 14 rounds at Lakshmi Narayan Temple chief Satish Kumar's house in Surrey: Report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    In a shocking incident that unfolded on Thursday night in Surrey, Canada, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Satish Kumar, became the target of a brazen assault. Suspected Khalistani radicals reportedly fired at least 14 gunshots at Kumar's residence, leaving it visibly damaged. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the culprits and their motivations.

    Also read: Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

    The attack took place at Kumar's residence, with the assailants targeting the house with a barrage of gunfire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported despite the severity of the incident. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) swiftly responded to the scene, launching a comprehensive investigation to gather forensic evidence, interview witnesses, and review CCTV footage in the surrounding area.

    Satish Kumar, of Indian origin, serves as the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, a prominent cultural and religious institution in Surrey. As a respected member of the community, Kumar's role at the temple and his contributions to the cultural fabric of the region have made him a figure of significance within the Indo-Canadian community.

    While the motives behind the attack remain unclear, speculations arise regarding potential links to Khalistani radicals. The Sikh separatist movement, seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, has been a source of tension within the Indian diaspora. It is crucial for investigators to delve into any potential connections to determine the motives and ideology behind this targeted assault.

    Also read: Hindu temple vandalized in California, sparks outrage: Pro-Khalistani graffiti defaces Swaminarayan Mandir

    The RCMP's prompt response to the incident highlights the gravity with which Canadian authorities are treating the matter. Conducting a thorough investigation, law enforcement is leaving no stone unturned to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for the attack. 

    The incident has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through the Indo-Canadian community, particularly among members of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir. Community leaders and residents are expressing concern over the safety and security of their religious and cultural institutions.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    India asks Pakistan to hand over Hafiz Saeed to face 26/11 trial

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: local media

    Canada cops ready to make arrests in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing?

    WATCH Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet snt

    WATCH: Pilot's breathtaking view of night sky blanketed in clouds above Istanbul airport amazes internet

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim snt

    Sikh taxi driver in Australia returns Rs 4.5 lakh found in his car; earns internet acclaim

    Chilling video of 'Hamas-like' attack by radical Islamic groups in Nigeria on Christmas stuns world (WATCH) snt

    Chilling video of 'Hamas-like' attack by radical Islamic groups in Nigeria on Christmas stuns world (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Year Ender 2023: The year when stock market had an epic run, market valuation crossed Rs 4 trillion

    Taj Mahal to Agra Fort: 7 most-visited monuments in India ATG

    Taj Mahal to Agra Fort: 7 most-visited monuments in India

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Munawar Faruqui proposes Ayesha Khan; asks if latter's family will accept him; Read on

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-361 December 29 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize structure and more

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment rkn

    Kerala: Supplyco faces backlash as small traders demand Rs 400 crore overdue payment

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon