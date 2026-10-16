India and Vietnam held their fourth Security Dialogue in New Delhi, reviewing cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, and maritime security. The dialogue was co-chaired by India's Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor and Vietnam's Deputy Minister.

India and Vietnam on Friday held the fourth edition of their Security Dialogue in New Delhi, reviewing bilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, maritime engagements, economic security and emerging technologies.

Ministry of External Affairs, in a press statement, said that the dialogue was co-chaired by India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung.

According to the MEA, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation between the two countries across various security-related areas and exchanged views on the regional and global security environment. "Both sides undertook a comprehensive review of ongoing cooperation between the two countries covering, inter alia, economic security, maritime engagements, counter-terrorism, emerging technologies and cyber security. They also exchanged views on the regional and global security environment and reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest," the MEA said in its press statement.

The fourth India-Vietnam Security Dialogue reflects continued engagement between the two countries on matters of strategic importance, with both sides seeking to strengthen cooperation in traditional and emerging security domains.

The MEA stated that the dialogue is held biennially under the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between India's National Security Council Secretariat and Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security.

Broader Bilateral Engagements

Earlier on September 14, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India-Vietnam relations had progressed significantly since the previous meeting of the Joint Commission, highlighting the elevation of ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During his meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung in September, Jaishankar described Vietnam as a key partner in India's Act East Policy and its broader vision for engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Vietnam is also an important partner for India within the framework of its comprehensive strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The two countries have continued high-level engagements in recent months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the MEA.

India and Vietnam share longstanding ties rooted in historical and cultural connections, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation across strategic and security-related fields. (ANI)