The dates for PM Modi's Canada visit are 'under discussion' by both nations, the MEA said. The update follows a productive phone call between PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney to build on the 'positive momentum' in bilateral ties.

The dates concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Canada remain "currently under discussion" by both nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday. Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to queries seeking confirmation regarding media reports pointing to a potential visit scheduled for December, stating, "Currently under discussion," when asked about the finalisation of the schedule.

Modi-Carney Phone Call Sets Positive Tone

The diplomatic engagement follows a telephone conversation held on Tuesday between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, during which PM Modi described the exchange as warm and productive, reiterating the importance of strengthening the India-Canada strategic partnership and advancing the "positive momentum" characterising bilateral relations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."

"Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added.

According to a statement from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity, supporting efforts to double bilateral trade by 2030. They also welcomed the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, and the visit of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to New Delhi to advance shared priorities.

During their talks, the leaders discussed the impact of geopolitical instability on the Indo-Pacific region and the need for trusted partners in energy and agriculture. Carney also thanked PM Modi for his leadership in seeking a peaceful resolution to Russia's war on Ukraine. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact ahead of PM Modi's visit to Canada.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier on Wednesday, Anand met PM Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral ties across trade, investment, security, energy, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X following her meeting with PM Modi, Anand said India and Canada had significant potential to build a prosperous future together. "Canada and India have enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future, together. I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi today to discuss our strategic partnership and the opportunities ahead for trade, investment and security," she said.

Anand also highlighted the longstanding people-to-people connections between the two countries, noting that nearly 80 years of diplomatic relations had been strengthened by generations of families, students and entrepreneurs.

In a separate post on X, Anand said she was encouraged by the progress made since her meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi a year ago, particularly in trade negotiations and cooperation in energy, innovation and security. "Exactly one year ago, in New Delhi, I met my counterpart, @DrSJaishankar, to establish a common roadmap for relations between Canada and India. Returning today, I am encouraged by the progress made, whether in trade negotiations or in strengthening our cooperation on energy, innovation and security. The importance of this relationship rests on what our two countries can accomplish together. As the international order undergoes profound changes, strengthening ties between Canada and India offers us the opportunity to build a more prosperous future and to contribute to a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said.

Team Canada Trade Mission

Meanwhile, Sidhu is leading a delegation of approximately 300 business representatives to India as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to explore commercial opportunities across key sectors. Both countries are seeking to advance CEPA negotiations to expand trade and investment opportunities. (ANI)