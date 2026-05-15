Kazakhstan's President Tokayev has decreed the integration of AI into secondary education. The government will prepare a roadmap by July 2026 for a 2026-2029 rollout, with pilot projects, teacher training, and expert guidance from Kai-Fu Lee.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has approved a new decree aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into Kazakhstan's secondary education system. The initiative is designed to modernise the country's education sector and strengthen human capital development as AI technologies continue to evolve rapidly worldwide, as reported by Kazinform News Agency.

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Action Plan and Timeline

According to Kazinform, the decree directs the Kazakh government to prepare and approve a broad action plan by July 1, 2026, for the nationwide introduction of AI in schools during the 2026-2029 period. The roadmap will focus on developing personalised learning systems, expanding digital infrastructure, introducing teacher training initiatives, and ensuring the protection of students' personal information.

The decree also highlights the involvement of renowned AI expert Kai-Fu Lee, a member of Kazakhstan's Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence. His recommendations are expected to guide the implementation of the reforms and help shape the country's long-term AI education strategy.

Pilot Project Details

In addition, the government has been instructed to submit proposals by June 1, 2026, for launching a pilot project in selected secondary schools. Authorities plan to later expand the programme across the country if the pilot phase proves successful.

The initiative is expected to narrow the education quality gap between urban and rural schools by improving access to modern technologies and digital learning tools.

The decree further states that schools participating in the pilot phase must be equipped with the required technology, including reliable high-speed internet access, by August 1, 2026. Official standards governing the use of artificial intelligence in secondary education are also scheduled to be finalised by September 1, 2026, as highlighted by Kazinform.

Teacher Training and Support

Another major component of the initiative focuses on teachers' professional development. A separate plan, due by September 2026, will provide continuous AI-related training for educators while ensuring that artificial intelligence serves only as a supportive educational tool rather than replacing teachers in classrooms.

The decree will be officially published in the national press.

Kazakhstan launched its first free AI-powered platform designed to help students prepare for the international SAT examination, as reported by Kazinform.