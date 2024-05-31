'Kashmir is a foreign territory': Pakistan AAG admits in Islamabad HC during Ahmad Farhad hearing (WATCH)

In a significant legal admission, Pakistan’s Additional Advocate General (AAG) Munir Iqbal Duggal on Friday stated in the Islamabad High Court that Kashmir (PoJK) is considered a “foreign territory” by the nation.

In a significant legal admission, Pakistan’s Additional Advocate General (AAG) Munir Iqbal Duggal on Friday stated in the Islamabad High Court that Kashmir (PoJK) is considered a “foreign territory” by the country. This revelation came during a hearing on the habeas corpus petition for the renowned Kashmiri poet Ahmad Farhad, whose alleged abduction by Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, had sparked widespread outrage.

The case, heard by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, revolved around the abduction of Ahmad Farhad. Farhad’s wife, Urooj Zainab, had filed the petition seeking his return and accountability for those responsible for his enforced disappearance. Representing the petitioner were lawyers Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha.

During the hearing, AAG Duggal acknowledged that Ahmad Farhad was facing charges of attempted murder and anti-terrorism in PoJK, where he was held on physical remand until June 2. Duggal urged the court to dispose of the habeas corpus petition, arguing that Farhad had already met his family members, facilitated by the Muzaffarabad police earlier in the week.

Justice Kayani dismissed Duggal’s request, emphasizing that the case would only be concluded when Ahmad Farhad appeared in court. He highlighted the ongoing legal responsibilities and the need for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Farhad's disappearance.

In a pivotal moment, Duggal remarked that Kashmir was a 'foreign territory' with its own constitution and courts and the decisions of Pakistani courts were treated as foreign court rulings in PoJK.

This statement underscored Pakistan’s official stance on the status of Kashmir, drawing significant attention on social media.

"Additional Advocate General of Pakistan admits in Islamabad High Court that Kashmir (PoJK) is foreign territory The truth was accepted by Pak govt counsel in abduction case of renowned Kashmiri Poet Ahmad Farhad by ISI. Modi Govt one more step closer to PoJK," wrote one Indian user on X.

Another added, "One more step towards Akhand Bharat."

A third user noted, "After peace had returned to Kashmir the people from Kashmir are witnessing unprecedented growth and development in Kashmir which they have been marooned in Pakistan side of POK. Soon their will be mutiny in POK to be a part of India Aur Inko Kashmir chahie tha."

"Your restricted to POK but our eyes on Akhand Bharat," said a fourth user on X.

Ahmad Farhad’s alleged abduction by ISI had led to a major public outcry, with allegations of enforced disappearances and misuse of legal procedures by state authorities. Farhad, known for his poignant poetry, had become a symbol of resistance and cultural expression in the region.

Lawyer Mazari argued that the petition sought not only Farhad's return but also accountability for those involved in his enforced disappearance. She highlighted the difficulties faced by Farhad’s family in locating him, including a fruitless visit to Dhirkot Police Station where they were misinformed about his whereabouts.

Justice Kayani, acknowledging the complexities, stated that the misuse of laws and procedures would be scrutinized. The court adjourned the hearing to June 7, rejecting the request to dispose of the petition prematurely.

Here's a look at the reactions on X following Pakistan AAG's admission that Kashmir is a 'foreign territory':

