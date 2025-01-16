Joyful scenes erupt in Gaza after Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire and hostage deal; WATCH

After the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza celebrated in the streets, marking the potential end of the 15-month conflict.

First Published Jan 16, 2025, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 9:26 AM IST

Following the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas on Wednesday, Palestinians in Gaza took to the streets in celebration. The agreement seeks to end the ongoing 15-month conflict in the region. Despite Israel's caution that some points are yet to be settled, Gazans were already celebrating, embracing each other, and chanting joyously.

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire and hostage deal, potentially ending 15-month Gaza war

Outside the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, hundreds of Palestinians gathered to celebrate, chanting, singing, and waving flags. Both children and adults participated in the festivities, with some being lifted onto shoulders to speak to the media.

In Khan Yunis, large crowds assembled, with young men riding on others' shoulders, beating drums and cheering. In Gaza City, residents displayed a blend of joy and sorrow, celebrating the news while mourning those lost in the ongoing conflict.

The agreement, reached after weeks of negotiation in Qatar, outlines the phased release of hostages held by Hamas, the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. It also ensures the delivery of critical humanitarian aid to the region. US officials and Hamas confirmed the ceasefire deal, though an Israeli official noted that final details are still being worked out. 

The ceasefire is set to last for six weeks, during which 33 of the nearly 100 hostages will be freed. However, uncertainty remains over the return of displaced people and the full cessation of the war, including whether Israeli troops will withdraw from Gaza, which Hamas demands for the release of the remaining hostages.

The future of Gaza remains uncertain, especially concerning its governance and reconstruction. However, the announcement brings the first sign of hope in months, suggesting that the conflict might be nearing its end, following years of violence that have destabilized the Middle East and led to worldwide protests.

Gaza ceasefire deal to begin on Jan 19: Biden says 'is that a joke?' when asked about credit to Trump (WATCH)

