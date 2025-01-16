Gaza ceasefire deal to begin on Jan 19: Biden says 'is that a joke?' when asked about credit to Trump (WATCH)

After 15 months of intense conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached a historic ceasefire agreement, which is set to begin on Sunday, January 19.

After 15 months of intense conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached a historic ceasefire agreement, which is set to begin on Sunday, January 19. In a press conference held in Doha, Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani outlined the key components of the deal, marking the beginning of a phased approach aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

US President Joe Biden too confirmed the deal, which is designed to bring an end to the devastating war that began with a deadly Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

Phase one of the agreement, which will last for 42 days, includes a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas along the Gaza border. As part of this phase, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli captives, including women, children, the elderly, and the wounded. In exchange, Israel will free a number of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. Additionally, the first phase will facilitate the return of displaced people to their homes and allow for the free movement of the wounded to receive medical treatment. Humanitarian aid, including fuel and civil defense equipment, will be sent to Gaza, alongside the rehabilitation of hospitals and essential services like bakeries.

Al Thani also mentioned that the details of phases two and three will be finalized during the implementation of phase one. He emphasized the necessity for both sides to adhere to the agreement to prevent further bloodshed and reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to working with Egypt and the US to ensure full compliance.

Biden says Israel to negotiate permanent end to war

US President Joe Biden confirmed the ceasefire agreement, highlighting the role of the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, in facilitating the negotiations. Biden noted that the first phase of the deal mirrors the framework he proposed in May 2024. It includes a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of hostages held by Hamas, with Americans included in the first round of releases.

"I’m proud to say Americans will be part of that hostage release on phase one,” he said.

Biden also addressed the ongoing negotiations, indicating that the next phase of the deal, expected to last another six weeks, will focus on securing a permanent end to the war. This phase will include the release of all remaining hostages and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The third phase of the agreement will center on the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the remains of any deceased hostages to their families. Biden expressed satisfaction with the deal, stressing that it offers a path toward recovery for Gaza’s people, who have endured immense suffering throughout the conflict.

Biden also discussed the broader regional dynamics that helped facilitate the deal, including US support for Israel, the weakening of Hamas, and recent developments in the Middle East.

“The road to this deal has not been easy,” Biden said. “This is one of the toughest negotiations I’ve ever experienced.”

Biden further said that he was “deeply satisfied that this day has come” for the sake of the people of Israel and for the sake of the innocent people in Gaza.

"The Palestinian people have gone through hell. Too many innocent people have died. Too many communities have been destroyed. Under this deal, the people of Gaza can finally recover and rebuild. They can look to a future without Hamas and power," Biden said.

Is that a joke? says Biden when asked how much credit he would give Trump

When asked about the role of the incoming Trump administration, Biden acknowledged the momentum created by recent diplomatic efforts but reaffirmed that the deal’s framework was based on the plan he laid out in May 2024.

In a light-hearted exchange with reporters, Biden responded to a question on who deserved credit for the deal, saying, “Is that a joke?”

Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza. This attack triggered a massive Israeli offensive on Gaza, leading to widespread destruction and loss of life. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, more than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing conflict.

Israel has reported that 94 hostages remain in Hamas captivity, with 34 presumed dead. The ceasefire deal is seen as a critical step toward ending the violence and providing relief for the people of Gaza, while also addressing the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war.

