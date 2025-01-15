Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire and hostage deal, potentially ending 15-month Gaza war

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to halt the fighting in Gaza and facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to an official briefed on the deal.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 10:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to halt the fighting in Gaza and facilitate the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to an official briefed on the deal, following more than 15 months of intense conflict.

This breakthrough comes after months of negotiations led by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with support from the United States, and just ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

The deal opens the door to a potential end to the 15-month war that has devastated the Middle East. The conflict began after Hamas-led gunmen breached Israeli security barriers on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched a campaign in Gaza, resulting in over 46,000 deaths, according to Gaza's health ministry, and leaving widespread destruction in the area.

As Trump's inauguration neared, he urged for a swift resolution, warning of serious consequences if the hostages were not released. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, worked alongside President Joe Biden's team to secure the deal. In Israel, the return of the hostages may help alleviate public discontent with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government over the security failures on October 7, which resulted in the deadliest day in Israeli history.

The conflict also spread across the region, with Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen attacking Israel in solidarity with Palestinians. This agreement follows the killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders by Israel, which tilted the balance of power in its favor.

