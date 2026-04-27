Jordan on Monday confirmed its membership in three major global initiatives spearheaded by India: the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), the MEA said.

Jordan Joins India-Led Global Initiatives

Jordan on Monday confirmed its membership in three major global initiatives spearheaded by India, i.e., International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA), according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Jordan confirms its Membership of the global initiatives spearheaded by India - International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA)." Jordan confirms its Membership of the global initiatives spearheaded by India - International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) Ambassador of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Yousef… pic.twitter.com/Dz04e5iLwv — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 27, 2026

The Ministry of External Affairs further said that the formal process was completed during a diplomatic exchange between the Ambassador of Jordan to India, Yousef Abdelghani and MEA Secretary (South), Neena Malhotra, in New Delhi.

The post added, "Ambassador of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Yousef Abdelghani, today formally handed over documents of Jordan's Membership of ISA, CDRI and GBA to Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra."

India, South Korea Elevate Bilateral Ties

Earlier on April 20, India and South Korea decided to elevate their bilateral relationship to a "futuristic partnership", with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing deeper cooperation across sectors and welcoming Seoul's entry into two key global initiatives led by India--the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

"In this period of global tensions, India and Korea together send a message of peace and stability. We are very happy that today Korea is joining the International Solar Alliance and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative," PM Modi said.

"Through our shared efforts, we will continue to contribute towards a peaceful, progressive and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We also agree that reforms in global institutions are essential to address global challenges," he added.

Pointing out the values shared by Seoul and New Delhi and their strategic alignment, PM Modi said, "Democratic values, a market economy, and respect for the rule of law are part of the DNA of both our countries. We also share a common outlook in the Indo-Pacific region. On this strong foundation, our relations have become dynamic and wide-ranging. Today, with the President's visit, we are moving from a trusted partnership to a futuristic partnership."

Further on prospects of future collaboration, the Prime Minister added, "Today, with President Lee's visit, we are going to transform this Trusted Partnership into a Futuristic Partnership. From Chips to Ships, Talent to Technology, Entertainment to Energy, we will realise new opportunities for cooperation in every sector."

According to India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the ISA has emerged as a key platform to accelerate solar deployment and support the global transition to sustainable energy systems. (ANI)