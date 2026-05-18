PM Narendra Modi received the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit from King Harald V in Oslo. This is the 32nd international honour for the PM, who dedicated the prestigious accolade to the citizens of India.

Scripting a historic chapter in India's Nordic diplomacy, Norwegian monarch King Harald V personally presented the prestigious accolade, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Marking a profound institutional acknowledgement of his leadership, the investiture stands as the 32nd international honour conferred upon PM Modi during his tenure. Expressing deep humility following this historic milestone in Indo-Scandinavian relations, PM Modi dedicated the prestigious accolade entirely to the citizens of India. Articulating his gratitude in a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress."

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Successive Nordic Honours

Representing the apex tier of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, the distinction is traditionally awarded for exceptional service in advancing Norway's interests and international relations. This high-profile ceremony transpired just a day after the Indian Prime Minister was decorated with Sweden's prestigious 'Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross', in recognition of his exceptional contributions to bilateral ties and his visionary leadership. The Swedish commendation holds the unique distinction of being the nation's highest honour conferred on foreign Heads of Government.

Historic Diplomatic Visit

The momentous occasion carries profound diplomatic weight, representing PM Modi's maiden trip to Norway and breaking a 43-year hiatus since an Indian prime minister last visited the Scandinavian nation. PM Modi had touched down in the capital city of Oslo earlier in the day, arriving on a two-day official visit. Norway serves as the fourth leg of his high-profile five-nation tour spanning from May 15 to 20, which has already taken him to the UAE, the Netherlands, and Sweden. During his stay in Oslo, the Prime Minister is scheduled to take part in the third India-Nordic Summit to further bolster regional cooperation, before heading to Italy for the final leg of his international tour. (ANI)