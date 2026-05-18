In Norway, PM Modi called for dialogue to resolve the Ukraine war and West Asia crisis, rejecting unilateral military action. He and Norwegian PM Store affirmed their commitment to a rules-based order and reforming global institutions.

Strongly underlining New Delhi's unwavering geopolitical stance amidst escalating global friction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advocated for the immediate resolution of the West Asian crisis and the ongoing Ukraine war through strategic dialogue and diplomacy, maintaining that unilateral military action remains incapable of achieving enduring peace.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a joint media briefing alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister Modi noted that both India and Norway are bound by a mutual alignment towards a rules-based international order and active diplomatic engagement.

"India and Norway both believe in a rules-based order, dialogue, and diplomacy. We agree that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," PM Modi asserted.

Extending his commentary to the prevailing international security flashpoints, the Prime Minister added, "Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for the early end of the conflict and for peace."

Call for Reforming Global Institutions, Combating Terrorism

The high-level deliberations transpired shortly after Prime Minister Modi touched down in Oslo from Sweden, marking a crucial leg of his ongoing four-nation European tour. Compounding his vision for a revised global architecture, the Prime Minister underlined the critical urgency of overhauling multilateral bodies to foster deeper international synergy. "We also agree on this point that reforming global institutions is essential for addressing the growing global challenges," PM Modi observed, further emphasising, "And eradicating terrorism in every form from its roots is our shared commitment."

Recalling Norway's Support Against Terrorism

Invoking a poignant moment of domestic national security history, the Prime Minister recalled the tragic Pahalgam terror strike that claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists, while expressing New Delhi's deep appreciation for Oslo's steadfast diplomatic backing during the crisis. "I was supposed to visit Norway last year but had to postpone that trip due to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During that difficult time, Norway stood firmly with India against terrorism, demonstrating true friendship," the prime minister stated.

Reaffirming the enduring bonds between the two democracies, he added, "Today, as I visit Norway, I express my heartfelt gratitude for that solidarity."

India, Norway to Boost Maritime Cooperation

In a major strategic breakthrough for maritime diplomacy, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Norway's formal integration into the India-led Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, projecting it as a catalyst for enhanced oceanic alignment. "As two major maritime nations, we will work together to strengthen cooperation in the marine economy, maritime security, and capacity building," PM Modi affirmed.

PM Modi Receives Norway's Highest Civilian Honour

Coinciding with the diplomatic talks, the Prime Minister was invested with Norway's highest civilian distinction, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, in a profound validation of his personal leadership in elevating bilateral ties. Representing the apex tier of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, the prestigious decoration distinguishes itself as the 32nd international honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi during his tenure. (ANI)