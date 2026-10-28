Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen declares readiness to oust Netanyahu following the Israeli election, while the Prime Minister calls for a strong right-wing coalition and rejects cooperation with Arab-led parties in the new government.

Political Tensions After Israeli General Election

Yousef Jabareen, chairman of Israel’s Arab-majority Joint List alliance, issued a sharp response following the conclusion of voting in the Israeli general election, declaring his party's readiness to clear the path for removing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from power. In a public statement posted on social media, Jabareen framed the election outcome as a critical juncture for Israeli democracy, strongly condemning the policies of the governing coalition while presenting a joint Arab-Jewish alliance as the country's true path forward. "We are ready and prepared to pave the way for the ousting of the Netanyahu government," Jabareen stated. "Against a government of bloodshed, against a politics of supremacy, racism, and exclusion, we offer a completely different alternative." Rejecting the nationalist direction of the incumbent government, Jabareen emphasised that genuine political reform must be anchored in shared governance and equality across both communities. "The change comes through Jewish-Arab partnership, a true and equal partnership," Jabareen declared. "No less than that, and no more than that."

Netanyahu Calls for Nationalist Coalition

Prime Minister Defends Political Mandate

Jabareen's remarks follow post-election speeches by Netanyahu, who forcefully rejected any potential governing coalitions dependent on Arab-led parliamentary factions, labelling such partnerships an "anti-Zionist" threat to the state. Mounting a podium at Likud election headquarters as initial vote tallies began rolling in, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his party’s supremacy in the Israeli parliament, launching directly into a celebratory speech that wove military achievements, harsh attacks on political rivals, and an urgent appeal to form a nationalist government. "Thank you very much, members of the Likud," Netanyahu began, thanking the activists and campaign workers who gathered after the polls closed. "Through courageous decisions, together with the public in Israel that stood firm, and thanks to our heroic soldiers, we worked wonders that changed the face of the Middle East."

Netanyahu warned his audience that the strategic confrontation remains incomplete as long as Tehran's governing regime remains intact. "And still—still, my friends, I tell you: it is not over yet," Netanyahu cautioned. "Because as long as this fanatical regime exists—a regime that etched on its banner and defined the very essence of its existence as the elimination of our existence—it will try again to destroy us. And in our power, together with our wonderful friend President Trump, we can remove this threat once and for all."

He mocked pre-election surveys and media commentary, arguing that public projections had deliberately understated his political strength in an attempt to suppress voter turnout. "Do you remember? Do you remember how the propaganda channels engineered public consciousness? 'Likud 18 seats, 19 seats...' They knew all along that it was a lie," Netanyahu asserted. "They tried to suppress—simply to demoralize you from going to the ballot box. That is what happened here. So the first thing that became unequivocally clear is that Likud is the largest party in Israel. There is no dispute about that."

He expanded his claim of victory beyond Likud alone, arguing that overall polling totals showed a firm conservative mandate across the broader electorate. "And the second thing that became clear—and with this too, they engineered consciousness; it won't help them—the second thing that became clear is that the right-wing bloc has a clear, decisive majority among the Zionist public, among the Jewish public, and all those who support the Jewish state," Netanyahu said. "That is what became clear. A decisive majority."

Condemnation of Opposition Alliances

Based on those conclusions, Netanyahu issued a direct call for nationalist parties to immediately rally behind a joint coalition, while condemning opposition leaders for seeking political support from Arab-led parliamentary factions. "And therefore I said, and I say again, that we must establish a strong, right-wing national government," Netanyahu declared. "It is forbidden—simply forbidden—to endanger Israel and establish a government that relies on anti-Zionist Arab parties. Parties that oppose our very existence, that view Hamas as a charity organisation, and that call our soldiers war criminals."

In response to crowd chants of "Shame!", Netanyahu took direct aim at rival political arrangements and centre-left politicians negotiating potential legislative agreements. "Indeed, that is a shame," Netanyahu remarked. "And I ask: What have we come to? What have we come to when politicians and media outlets talk about this, normalize it, justify it? How can you speak of an 'alliance of those who serve' when you join hands with those who attack our servers—IDF soldiers? Those who not only do not serve the state, but serve the enemies of the state. That is precisely what we have here. This is the Islamic Movement, this is the Joint List, this is Balad—these are anti-Zionist parties that advocate the destruction of the state. You speak of an alliance of those who serve with them? That is a disgrace and a scandal."

Netanyahu's remarks come after the race for the Knesset has tightened dramatically as polling figures continue to shift across the board. Pollster Direct Polls projected 55 seats for the Netanyahu bloc, 49 for the Gadi Eisenkot-led opposition bloc and 16 for the Arab parties.