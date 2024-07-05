Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report

Biden told a group of around two dozen Democratic governors that he requires to sleep more, work for less hours, and avoid events after 8 pm, as per new report. The meeting came amidst call to step aside from the White House race and give a chance to a strong candidate who can give a bold fight to Trump.

US President Joe Biden admitted to being tired in front of a group of Democratic governors, saying he needed to sleep more and work fewer hours, which included scheduling no later than 8 p.m. According to the New York Times, the revelation came during a meeting aimed at reassuring over two dozen crucial supporters of his continued commitment to his role and readiness to engage in a vigorous campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old President's comments on his need for more sleep suggested that he was conscious of growing apprehensions about his increasingly regular and conspicuous stumbles in the past several months. His shaky performance during the presidential debate last month drew harsh criticism and alarmed Democrats.

During his discussion with governors, some of whom were physically present at the White House and others who joined digitally, Biden expressed his determination to remain in the presidential campaign in spite of these worries.

Citing sources, the report said that Biden blamed his recent performance problems on his lengthy overseas travels before the debate, which his friends and the White House have also pointed to as the cause of his sluggish performance.

Initially, his campaign blamed a cold, but the President acknowledged pushing himself too hard and disregarding advice on his schedule, and said he needed a lighter workload and more rest, particularly avoiding late-night events.

Despite some governors' private concerns about Biden continuing his campaign, none directly suggested that he should drop out of the race, as per the report.

Latest Videos