Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report

    Biden told a group of around two dozen Democratic governors that he requires to sleep more, work for less hours, and avoid events after 8 pm, as per new report. The meeting came amidst call to step aside from the White House race and give a chance to a strong candidate who can give a bold fight to Trump.

    Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden admitted to being tired in front of a group of Democratic governors, saying he needed to sleep more and work fewer hours, which included scheduling no later than 8 p.m. According to the New York Times, the revelation came during a meeting aimed at reassuring over two dozen crucial supporters of his continued commitment to his role and readiness to engage in a vigorous campaign against Republican rival Donald Trump.

    The 81-year-old President's comments on his need for more sleep suggested that he was conscious of growing apprehensions about his increasingly regular and conspicuous stumbles in the past several months. His shaky performance during the presidential debate last month drew harsh criticism and alarmed Democrats.

    During his discussion with governors, some of whom were physically present at the White House and others who joined digitally, Biden expressed his determination to remain in the presidential campaign in spite of these worries.

    Citing sources, the report said that Biden blamed his recent performance problems on his lengthy overseas travels before the debate, which his friends and the White House have also pointed to as the cause of his sluggish performance.

    Initially, his campaign blamed a cold, but the President acknowledged pushing himself too hard and disregarding advice on his schedule, and said he needed a lighter workload and more rest, particularly avoiding late-night events. 

    Despite some governors' private concerns about Biden continuing his campaign, none directly suggested that he should drop out of the race, as per the report.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons gcw

    UK Election 2024: From Rishi Sunak to Suella Braverman - Indian-origin MPs who seats in House of Commons

    United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat against Keir Starmers Labour party in general elections vkp

    UK PM Rishi Sunak concedes defeat against Keir Starmer's Labour party in general elections

    UK General Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty cast their votes (WATCH) gcw

    UK General Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty cast their votes (WATCH)

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO meeting

    Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang Yi commit to resolving border issues; emphasize 'three mutuals' at SCO summit

    Driver killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into pillar in Turkiye's Antalya; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Driver killed, 20 injured as tourist bus rams into pillar in Turkiye's Antalya; CCTV footage surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house anr

    Kerala: Congress MP K Sudhakaran alleges black magic plot against him; copper plates, figurines found in house

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts RBA

    Doctor slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls her 'health and science illiterate'; actress later reacts

    Bengaluru Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner FIR filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Indiranagar spa manager accuses extortion in name of Raj news owner, FIR filed

    football Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts snt

    Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts?

    football Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory? snt

    Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory?

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon