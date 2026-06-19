At the UNHRC, India strongly rejected Pakistan and OIC's allegations on J&K, asserting it's an integral part of India. Anupama Singh accused Pakistan of propaganda to mask its domestic failures, terrorism support, and atrocities in PoJK.

India Slams Pakistan's 'Baseless' Allegations

India strongly rejected Pakistan's allegations and references to Jammu and Kashmir made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the United Nations, asserting that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India."

Speaking at the 62nd Session of UNHRC, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Anupama Singh, exercised India's right of reply and accused Pakistan of using propaganda to deflect attention from its domestic challenges and continued support for terrorism. "India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to references made to it by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to J&K made by the OIC. Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC Coordinator's role only reinforces this deception," Singh said.

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Reiterating India's position on Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said, "Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan's illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return."

Focus Shifts to Unrest in PoJK

She further alleged that Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from developments in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where protests and unrest have intensified in recent weeks. "The ongoing tragedy in Rawalakot, the killing of hundreds of civilians, and the brutal crackdown across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the predictable outcome of a system built on forcible occupation and sustained through depression. Decades of military land grabs, demographic engineering and the denial of basic freedoms have brought matters to a point where even demands for bread, electricity, rights and dignity are met with bullets and brutality," Singh said.

Reports of Crackdown in Rawalakot

Her remarks came amid reports of a security operation in Rawalakot on June 14.

According to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), security forces carried out an operation to disperse protesters staging a sit-in at the Eidgah site. The group alleged that at least two people were killed and several others were injured during the action.

JKJAAC claimed that authorities used excessive force and that communication services were disrupted across Rawalakot following the operation. The organisation also alleged that restrictions on the movement of food and essential supplies had worsened shortages in several areas.

India maintained that Pakistan's claims on Jammu and Kashmir cannot alter the reality on the ground and called attention to what it described as continued repression in Pakistan-occupied territories. (ANI)