Union Minister Piyush Goyal witnessed the launch of India's UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens. The partnership enables instant, secure, and low-cost money transfers, marking a significant milestone in India's global digital expansion.

UPI Services Launched in Greece

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal witnessed the live demonstration of the Eurobank-NIPL partnership enabling India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens, marking another milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem, according to the official press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

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As per the release, the launch took place on Tuesday (local time) in the presence of the Eurobank CEO, Fokion Karavias, and Fairfax Digital Services CEO Sanjay Tugnait during Goyal's visit to Greece, where he is leading a delegation of senior business leaders and officials to advance bilateral economic cooperation and strengthen commercial partnerships.

Calling the launch a significant milestone, Goyal said, "The launch marks another important milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem." Highlighting the benefits of the initiative, the minister said, "With UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reduced significantly to a fraction of those associated with conventional money transfer methods." He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving India's digital transformation, stating, "The growing global acceptance and adoption of UPI reflects the trust in Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building technology-led solutions that create value beyond borders and deepen partnerships for shared growth and prosperity."

Strengthening India-Greece Economic Ties

According to the release, Goyal's visit featured a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening India-Greece economic ties. The programme began with a meeting with the leadership team of Eurobank at Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens. Discussions focused on enhancing financial collaboration and exploring opportunities for investment and growth.

Sectoral Roundtables and Business Summit

The delegation participated in the India-Greece Business Council Meeting and Business Forum at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI). Three sectoral roundtables were convened on Infrastructure (Energy, Ports, Logistics, Shipbuilding, Warehousing, Trade, Gem and Jewellery); Digital Innovation and Defence; and Food Processing and Agriculture. These roundtables saw the participation of business leaders from India and Greece, underscoring the strong interest in building partnerships across diverse sectors. The roundtables enabled Indian and Greek business leaders to engage in focused discussions, identify synergies, and explore avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors.

The proceedings concluded with an address by Minister Goyal, highlighting the shared vision of advancing trade, investment, and innovation-led growth. The day's proceedings culminated in the India-Greece Business Summit, attended by Ministers from both India and Greece along with senior business leaders. The Summit reaffirmed the shared vision of advancing trade, investment, and innovation-led growth.

A Networking Reception at ACCI concluded the day, providing an opportunity for informal exchanges and strengthening institutional and personal ties between the two nations. The engagements on Day One of the visit reflect the strong momentum in India-Greece relations and highlight the commitment of both sides to building a robust and forward-looking economic partnership. (ANI)