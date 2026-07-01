Addressing the Human Resource Mobility Forum, EAM S Jaishankar called for mechanisms to anticipate future workforce needs. He said human resources are a critical economic factor and trusted mobility pathways lead to stronger economies and cooperation.

Noting that trusted mobility pathways can contribute to stronger economies, to more resilient societies, and to deeper international cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday called for developing mechanisms that anticipate future workforce requirements and facilitating greater recognition of qualifications and competencies across jurisdictions.

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Addressing the Human Resource Mobility Forum here, Jaishankar said the world is undergoing a profound transformation. "And as part of that, demographic patterns are changing sharply across continents. Technological innovation is reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace. Artificial intelligence, automation, digitalization, and green transition are also redefining skills that are required for tomorrow's economy. But the challenges of yesteryears also remain with us, be they of health, manufacturing, construction or agriculture. At the same time, societies are becoming increasingly interconnected, and the ability of nations to think creatively will significantly influence their prospects for future prosperity," he said.

The Union Minister said that against this backdrop, the movement of talent and skills has acquired increased importance. He said that for much of modern history, economic discussions have centred around trade, investments, and the movement of goods and capital. But now, human resources have emerged as one of the most critical factors of economic development. "Countries are increasingly recognizing that access to skilled and adaptable talent is essential for sustaining growth, fostering innovation, and maintaining productivity. In fact, we would even say, for maintaining their quality of life."

India's Vision for Mobility as International Cooperation

Jaishankar said human resource mobility therefore represents far more than the movement of people from one place to another. He said India's vision for mobility is not limited to facilitating overseas employment opportunities. "We view mobility as a very important pillar of international cooperation. These partnerships are based on mutual benefit, shared responsibility, and long-term sustainability. When managed effectively, such partnerships create value for the source countries, for the destination countries, for employers, for workers, for communities."

Ensuring Safe, Orderly, and Legal Migration

He said India also recognises the need for bilateral collaborations in ensuring safe, orderly and legal migration. "As on date India has signed 28 Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements (MMPAs) or their equivalents with 26 countries and several others are currently under negotiation. Equally important is the collective responsibility of nations to combat illegal migration, exploitative practices, fraudulent intermediaries, and human trafficking. These challenges compromise the credibility of legal mobility ecosystems and can place vulnerable individuals at risk."

The eMigrate Platform

The Minister said that India's commitment to safe and legal mobility is reflected in the eMigrate platform. "Since its inception, more than 50 lakh i.e. five million emigration clearances have been issued. This digital ecosystem has become a global example of leveraging technology to protect migrant workers while facilitating mobility."

Adapting to Future Workforce Demands

He said advances in artificial intelligence and automation are expected to transform labour markets across many geographies and many sectors. "While some occupations may undergo significant change, entirely new categories of employment will also emerge. The green economy will create demands for new skills and capabilities. But as I said, the orthodox demands also continue. Healthcare and care giving services will become especially important with ageing populations. So the silver economy is as important as the tech one."

"These developments require governments, industry, educational institutions, and international organizations to work together much closely than they have ever done before. We must develop mechanisms that anticipate future workforce requirements. We must strengthen systems that support continuous learning and skill adaptation. We must also facilitate greater recognition of qualifications and competencies across jurisdictions. Above all, we must ensure that workers are prepared not just for today's opportunities, but also for the demands of tomorrow," he added.

A Call for Global Partnership

The Minister said India stands ready to work with its partners around the world in advancing its shared vision. "We believe that trusted mobility pathways can contribute to stronger economies, to more resilient societies, and to deeper international cooperation. We believe that mobility, when guided by fairness and responsibility, can really serve as a powerful force for inclusive growth and human progress," he said. (ANI)