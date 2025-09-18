Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show as "great news for America" as he celebrated the departure of a comedian who is bitingly critical of the US president.

Donald Trump on Wednesday hailed the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show as "great news for America" as he celebrated the departure of a comedian who is bitingly critical of the US president. "Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," he added.

Kimmel under fire for remarks over Charlie Kirk's murder

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show has been pulled from ABC’s schedule after the host came under fire for remarks about the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The network confirmed the decision on Wednesday, saying the programme would be “pre-empted indefinitely.” The move followed an announcement from Nexstar Media Group, which oversees dozens of ABC affiliates, that it would stop broadcasting the show in response to Kimmel’s comments.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division. ABC confirmed the move, saying the show would be “pre-empted indefinitely.”

Kimmel, the veteran late-night comic, made several comments about the reaction to Kirk's assassination on his show Monday and Tuesday nights. He said that “many in MAGA land are working very hard to capitalize on the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

During his Monday night monologue, Kimmel said: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” The comments sparked immediate backlash, with critics accusing Kimmel of insensitivity.

Kirk, a prominent ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson fired a rifle from a rooftop, killing Kirk with a single shot to the neck. Robinson has been charged with murder.